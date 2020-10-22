SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability

SCV Water is undertaking multiple planning efforts designed to effectively manage the water supply for our customers, ensuring they have access to reliable water today and tomorrow.

These efforts, part of a multi-year process, will advance several regional water plans and programs that enhance water reliability, quality, environmental sustainability, and delivery.

SCV Water was formed in 2018 as a unified regional water resource management agency serving the Santa Clarita Valley, which shares one river and one watershed. Covering a 195 square mile area, the Agency serves a population of about 273,000. Over the next two years, SCV Water will advance planning efforts and projects because reliable, high quality and cost-effective water service is critical to an economically and environmentally vibrant community.

“Our water agency is on the forefront of state-of the-art water processing, delivery and management. These planning efforts and ongoing projects will help us ensure that our customers have clean, reliable water, and that we are good stewards for the natural resources we’re responsible for – now and in the future. We invite the public, our customers, to learn about this work, give us input and be part of our efforts,” said Matt Stone, General Manager.

Public participation and involvement are critical to the success of these efforts. To keep the public informed and engaged as we develop and manage our water resources, SCV Water has created an easy to navigate online dashboard. The one-stop communication tool provides information about each effort, including public participation events and a place to sign up to receive additional information. Visit www.yourSCVwater.com/planning.

