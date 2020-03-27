[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 27
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
SCV Water Worker Tests Positive After Entering 67 Apartments
| Friday, Mar 27, 2020
Photo Illustration from WaterWise Consulting Inc. photo

 

SCV Water has begun informing residents of a town home complex located in Santa Clarita that an employee of WaterWise, a contractor for the water agency’s water efficiency program, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This individual is an inspector who entered 67 apartments on March 12. SCV Water has communicated with LA County Department of Public Health (LADPH) and they have indicated there is no risk to low risk from this incident but SCV Water is notifying residents out of an abundance of caution.

SCV Water is working with GHP Management, the site’s property management firm, to inform affected residents and share information from LADPH. No information is available regarding the identity or condition of the inspector.

“SCV Water is taking this issue very seriously and we are committed to notifying all who may have been exposed,” said Matt Stone, general manager of SCV Water, which provides water service to approximately 73,000 business and residential customers in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The WaterWise employee was in and around the complex to conduct an inspection to install faucet aerators and water-efficient shower heads and determine the flush-rate of toilets prior to replacement. The inspector would have worn gloves while in the units and would have been inside for less than 10 minutes. LADPH has indicated precautions are most important when someone would have been within six feet of a carrier of the virus and for more than 10 minutes.

The inspector began showing COVID-19 symptoms on the evening of March 12 and began the process to get tested. The individual learned of the results on the evening of March 23 and SCV Water was informed on March 24. After SCV Water consulted with LADPH, apartment residents were informed March 26.

SCV Water had proactively suspended scheduling any new rebate inspections for in- home/apartment reviews on March 12, several days before regional and state stay-at-home orders were issued for stopping the spread of the virus.

“All the entities involved in this matter, including SCV Water, WaterWise, the property management firm, and LADPH are working collaboratively to address the situation,” Stone said.

 

Water Supply

SCV Water reminds the public that the COVID-19 coronavirus has no impact on the quality or supply of tap water. The agency uses advanced treatment processes to eliminate pathogens, which

includes viruses. SCV Water will continue to operate the water system to ensure reliable water service that meets all state and federal drinking water standards and does not expect this pandemic to disrupt service to customers.

 

 

About SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 73,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

 
