SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning

Pruning your plants is a necessary part of gardening. It helps to improve growth, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants. Most trees and shrubs, especially those that flower, should be pruned in late winter or early spring before the onset of new growth.

Not sure where to start or what to do? Follow along as our instructor shows you how in our upcoming virtual gardening class, Proper Pruning, on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

The class will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question-and-answer session at the end. All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

Mark Your Calendars: 2021 Virtual Gardening Class Schedule

All classes are virtual (sign-up online) and held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Jan. 9 – Proper Pruning

Feb. 6 – The Basics of Sustainable Landscaping

March 6 – Designing a Sustainable Landscape

April 3 – Waterwise Vegetable Gardening

May 12 – Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape

June 12 – Managing Soils and Fertilizers in the SCV

July 10 – Controlling Weeds, Pests, and Diseases

Aug. 7 – Top 30 Plants for the SCV

Sept. 18 – Water Saving Turf Care and Turf Substitutes

Oct. 16 – Perennials and Natives for SCV

Nov. 13 – Maintaining a Sustainable Landscape

Dec. 11 – Trees and Shrubs for the SCV

To register for a class, visit https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The instructor for the Saturday, Jan. 9 class is John Windsor. John is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman. He has been a Horticultural Advisor in the Santa Clarita Valley for the past 20+ years. He has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape class at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Karen Denkinger at Kdenkinger@scvwa.org or (661) 513 1230.