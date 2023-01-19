header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
49°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 19
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog
| Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
SCVEDC

In its most recent blog, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is highlighting the local film industry that’s thriving, the upcoming health and wellness forum, the California Competes tax credit application period and Santa Clarita’s premier job board.  Find out more below.

SCV’s Vibrant Film Industry Continues to Thrive
FilmData 2022 enews image (frame)Our valley has been popular with those in the industry since there was an industry. Last week the City of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released its data for 2022 in a press release, showing another year of increased filming and economic impact ($38.5M), with record breaking numbers in all categories. Unsurprising given how film-friendly the SCV area is, with many of its locations capable of doubling as almost anywhere in the world. The City’s continued growth in filming shows our valley’s appeal and resilience as other parts of LA County reported decreasing numbers of on-location filming.

Filming and permits within City limits is still only one part of the industry’s presence in our valley. The SCV Signal’s recent article highlights the growing and diverse aspects of show business that our local companies provide. Whether filming at certified soundstages, historic movie ranches, or picturesque landscapes, the SCV has everything a studio could need.

Curious about the different film companies and studios in our valley? Take our “Hollywood North” virtual tour!

TAKE THE TOUR

SCV Chamber to host 4th Annual Health & Wellness Forum

Healthcare Forum Flyer
It’s been a challenging three years for everyone and the well-being of employees should be front and center as businesses launch into the new year. The Chamber’s 4th Annual Health & Wellness Forum is set to focus on mental health. Science shows that mental health is not all in the mind — it’s influenced by factors ranging from lifestyle to nutrition, genetics to infections and toxicities.

Their panel of business and health experts will discuss the financial toll unmet mental health issues can have on business, how to support community inclusion and participation, raise mental health awareness in the workplace without the fear of stigmas, and increase access to mental health services.

REGISTER

Cal Competes Tax Credit Application Period Ending Next Week

The deadline for the 2nd stage of the 2022-2023 FY is Jan. 23 for California Competes applicants. For those companies who need more time, don’t worry! There is a 3rd round from March 6th – 20th with $99.7 million in tax credits available, which includes any unallocated funding from prior application periods.

Their informational webinars are over, but you can view an online recording here. The webinar recording provides an overview of the program, program goals and evaluation criteria, and step-by-step instructions through the application process.

READ MORE

New Year, New Career!

As you consider your plans for 2023, you may find yourself returning to a long commute, as companies call people back to the office. If this is no longer desirable, working locally is a great option! LiveWorkSCV.com is a free premier job board that matches SCV job opportunities with local SCV talent.

Now more than ever, this job board plays an important role as SCV businesses plan their strategies for their workforce in the coming year. This resource provides a valuable service to both local companies and residents, especially for those whose jobs have been disrupted due to the pandemic.

Hit the ground running in 2023 and visit LiveWorkSCV.com today to find the perfect job for your skill set right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Find a job      Post a job
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-19-2023 SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog
01-18-2023 SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events
01-17-2023 Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health
01-17-2023 Advanced Bionics to Pay Over $12 Million for Alleged False Claims for Cochlear Implant Processors
01-13-2023 U.S. Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Union Bank on West Coast
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, beginning with a special/closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting
‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild
"Beehive: The 60s Musical" opens Friday, Jan. 21, at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
‘Beehive: The 60s Musical’ Comes to Canyon Theatre Guild
SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog
In its most recent blog, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is highlighting the local film industry  thriving, the upcoming health and wellness forum, the California Competes tax credit application period and Santa Clarita's premier job board. 
SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | Where We Were Then, Where We Are Now
As we prepare for the upcoming Winter Sports Championships, I am struck by where we were approximately one year ago to where we are today.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | Where We Were Then, Where We Are Now
Jan. 23: North L.A. County Transportation Coalition JPA Board Meeting
The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., in Lancaster.
Jan. 23: North L.A. County Transportation Coalition JPA Board Meeting
City Accepting ‘Youth Arts Showcase’ Submissions
The city of Santa Clarita seeks local youth and student artists to submit entries for the 7th annual Youth Arts Showcase, which will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market Street.
City Accepting ‘Youth Arts Showcase’ Submissions
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 31 additional deaths and 1,502 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 36 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce have a number of upcoming forums and events that are geared to equip and help navigate some of the important issues the business community will be facing this year.
SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series to Combat Chronic Absenteeism
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened a panel of experts today to speak about strategies to combat chronic absenteeism. 
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series to Combat Chronic Absenteeism
Mar. 14: Glen Miller Orchestra Returns to SCV
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only concert at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m.
Mar. 14: Glen Miller Orchestra Returns to SCV
County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Warning
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:
County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Warning
April 30: Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents ‘Gentlemen for a Cause’
Soroptimist International of Valencia is looking for a few good gentlemen and ladies. Grab a Stetson and some boots and get ready to “giddyup” for the ride of a lifetime.
April 30: Soroptimist International of Valencia Presents ‘Gentlemen for a Cause’
COC to Receive $5 Million in Federal Funding
The Santa Clarita Community College District will receive more than $5 million in federal funding to purchase equipment required to provide high-quality training in robotic automation production, Non-Destructive Inspections of aircraft, and firefighting.
COC to Receive $5 Million in Federal Funding
Marcia Mayeda | Keeping Pets, Families Together
Traditionally, animal shelters (including DACC) responded to the plight of homeless animals by admitting them into care and making best efforts to reunite lost pets with their owners or place homeless pets with new families.
Marcia Mayeda | Keeping Pets, Families Together
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Reports 28 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,414 new cases countywide and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Reports 28 New Cases
CSUN Prof Exploring Ways to Detect Cancer in its Early Stages
By detecting cancer mutations, California State University, Northridge associate professor of biology Cristian Ruiz and his collaborators at Weill Cornell Medicine developed a new method for detecting cancer in its early stages. 
CSUN Prof Exploring Ways to Detect Cancer in its Early Stages
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 22.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 63 Deaths, 3,217 New Cases Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 63 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,217 new cases countywide and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 63 Deaths, 3,217 New Cases Since Saturday
Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum - Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health
Advanced Bionics to Pay Over $12 Million for Alleged False Claims for Cochlear Implant Processors
Advanced Bionics LLC, a Valencia, California-based manufacturer of cochlear implant system devices, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations that it misled federal health care programs regarding the radio-frequency emissions generated by some of its cochlear implant processors.
Advanced Bionics to Pay Over $12 Million for Alleged False Claims for Cochlear Implant Processors
LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas
Feb. 10: ‘PTSD 911’ Documentary, Dinner Night
Mark your calendar for Friday Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Exclusively First Responders in partnership with Guardians SCV presents: Dinner and a Movie for a cause, featuring the documentary film "PTSD 911."
Feb. 10: ‘PTSD 911’ Documentary, Dinner Night
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: