SCVEDC Highlights Local Film Industry, Wellness Forum in New Blog

In its most recent blog, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is highlighting the local film industry that’s thriving, the upcoming health and wellness forum, the California Competes tax credit application period and Santa Clarita’s premier job board. Find out more below.

SCV’s Vibrant Film Industry Continues to Thrive

Our valley has been popular with those in the industry since there was an industry. Last week the City of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released its data for 2022 in a press release, showing another year of increased filming and economic impact ($38.5M), with record breaking numbers in all categories. Unsurprising given how film-friendly the SCV area is, with many of its locations capable of doubling as almost anywhere in the world. The City’s continued growth in filming shows our valley’s appeal and resilience as other parts of LA County reported decreasing numbers of on-location filming.

Filming and permits within City limits is still only one part of the industry’s presence in our valley. The SCV Signal’s recent article highlights the growing and diverse aspects of show business that our local companies provide. Whether filming at certified soundstages, historic movie ranches, or picturesque landscapes, the SCV has everything a studio could need.

Curious about the different film companies and studios in our valley? Take our “Hollywood North” virtual tour!

SCV Chamber to host 4th Annual Health & Wellness Forum

It’s been a challenging three years for everyone and the well-being of employees should be front and center as businesses launch into the new year. The Chamber’s 4th Annual Health & Wellness Forum is set to focus on mental health. Science shows that mental health is not all in the mind — it’s influenced by factors ranging from lifestyle to nutrition, genetics to infections and toxicities.

Their panel of business and health experts will discuss the financial toll unmet mental health issues can have on business, how to support community inclusion and participation, raise mental health awareness in the workplace without the fear of stigmas, and increase access to mental health services.

Cal Competes Tax Credit Application Period Ending Next Week

The deadline for the 2nd stage of the 2022-2023 FY is Jan. 23 for California Competes applicants. For those companies who need more time, don’t worry! There is a 3rd round from March 6th – 20th with $99.7 million in tax credits available, which includes any unallocated funding from prior application periods.

Their informational webinars are over, but you can view an online recording here. The webinar recording provides an overview of the program, program goals and evaluation criteria, and step-by-step instructions through the application process.

New Year, New Career!

As you consider your plans for 2023, you may find yourself returning to a long commute, as companies call people back to the office. If this is no longer desirable, working locally is a great option! LiveWorkSCV.com is a free premier job board that matches SCV job opportunities with local SCV talent.

Now more than ever, this job board plays an important role as SCV businesses plan their strategies for their workforce in the coming year. This resource provides a valuable service to both local companies and residents, especially for those whose jobs have been disrupted due to the pandemic.

Hit the ground running in 2023 and visit LiveWorkSCV.com today to find the perfect job for your skill set right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...