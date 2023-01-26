SCVEDC’s Latest Podcast Features DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena

In Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s latest episode, you’ll learn about DrinkPAK, a premier contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcohol beverages based in Santa Clarita.

Discover what makes DrinkPAK the most technologically advanced canned beverage facility in North America and the skills that DrinkPAK looks for in potential hires. You’ll also hear about how DrinkPAK is addressing environmental and sustainability issues and why they decided to base their business in Santa Clarita.

DrinkPAK’s explosive growth in our valley continues to have a big impact on our economy. Within one year of operation they became one of the Largest Employers in the SCV. The addition of a 4th building back in October increased their footprint to 770,000 square feet, as they continue the final stages of their third manufacturing line.

SCV Means Business streams anywhere you listen to your podcasts like iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher , and on SCVEDC’s website. Now on video, visit us on YouTube!

