SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced

Uploaded: , Thursday, Nov 3, 2022

By Press Release

The Class of 2022

Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the selection committee reviews dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being a Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty recipient, and it’s become more competitive through the years. With about 80 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community.

For more information, please visit www.scv40underforty.com.

Recognize one of these beautiful people?

Be sure to purchase tickets to the Awards Ceremony at www.scv40underforty.com/tickets and show your support. The ceremony will be hosted at Blomgren Ranch on Thursday, Nov. 17 and the fun will begin at 6 p.m. The theme for the night is Las Vegas. We have partnered up with Mission Opera who will be performing throughout the evening. This will be an event you won’t want to miss. We would like to thank our community partners for their generous support of SCV 40 Under Forty events: SchlickArt Studios, Taj Ambar, Mellady Direct Marketing and city of Santa Clarita Dennis Sugasawara, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Embrace Your Smile & UCLA Health. Sponsorships are still available please email SCV 40 Under Forty Co-Chairs Arnold Bryant and Taj Jackson at scv40under40@gmail.com.

Event Presenters:

Junior Chamber International (JCI) in Santa Clarita is a premier membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 18-40. The Jaycees, as members are more affectionately known, are dedicated to creating positive change in our community.

Santa Clarita Magazine has been bringing you community news, editorial advice from experts, business profiles,introducing new local merchants, a comprehensive calendar of events each month and has been promoting local businesses and non-profits for over 32 years.

Sponsorship is Available

For more information about sponsorship, click [here].

Volunteers Needed!

Click [here] for volunteer information.

Tickets are $80 per person.

To purchase tickets, click [here].

