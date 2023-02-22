SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy

|
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC recognized for superior image making and photographic service with a degree from Professional Photographers of America.
College of the Canyons cinema instructor Mindy Johnson will receive the prestigious June Foray Honor at the 50th Annie Awards, which will be held on Feb. 25 at UCLA Royce Hall.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Introduces Bill to Ensure More Affordable Housing Units for Former Foster Youth
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the introduction of a new bill (AB963),focused on funding affordable housing development for former foster youth.
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.
The New York Times published an article and podcast titled, “The most empty downtown in America.” It outlined the story of San Francisco’s rise as a tech hub, with highly paid young adults employed at growing companies such as Yelp, Salesforce and Uber.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $115,000 check to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit organization located in Santa Clarita dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs.
Come see friends and neighbors in another light, performing live music. Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, “Swing into Spring,” taking place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
Six Flags Magic Mountain is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, March 4 for Spring Break as well as the 2023 season.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an upcoming trio of events for the SCV business community.
The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.
Saugus High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Gold Coast Section Conference on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Santa Susana High School in Simi Valley.
Get creative at the Seventh Annual Youth Art Month Celebration at the Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 25 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at risk missing person Norma Lidia Morales. She is a 72 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street in Canyon Country, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at approximately 7 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department will become the largest safety agency in the United States with mechanical CPR devices on every paramedic unit. The devices provide high-quality, life-sustaining CPR for critical cardiac arrest patients.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, Feb. 26.
The William S. Hart Education Foundation will host a series of WiSH Webinar Wednesdays throughout the year for college-bound students.
Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of the Santa Clarita Valley Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to its Sunday Forum at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons closed out the season in winning fashion, fighting to the end for an 81-78 win over Santa Monica College during 'Sophomore Night' at the Cougar Cage on Friday.
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled "Colors of the Rainbow."
