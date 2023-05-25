SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards

The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that “Finding Art: ‘Circle Song’ Community Tile Wall” won a Silver award at the 44th Annual Telly Awards.

The piece, which can be viewed here, follows the process of artist Katy Krantz, who was selected to design a ceramic tile wall mural, located at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The art piece, titled “Circle Song,” was inspired by the local natural landscape and the history of quilting.

“It was a real pleasure following Katy and her fantastic crew during the whole process. She had this cool idea of handing out blocks of clay for hikers to imprint leaves, flowers, and anything they could find on the hike,” said Antonio Curiel, the lead producer of the “Finding Art: ‘Circle Song’ Community Tile Wall” segment. “After watching her collect clay, glaze the tiles, rearrange them in her studio, sticking them on the wall under the sun, it’s no surprise the City chose her for this project. Katy’s work ethic and connection with the ceramics is inspiring to say the least. The City is lucky to have this piece and I am fortunate that our amazing team was able to document Katy’s journey. I hope people will enjoy this tile wall for many years to come – thank you, Katy.”

The project included socially distanced community engagement programs that took place at Central Park, Elsmere Canyon trailhead, Towsley Canyon, and Discovery Park. Hikers were given blocks of wet clay to press into natural textures encountered on their self-guided hike. The clay impressions were collected and used within the tile mural’s design. A second community engagement program that included an online tile-making workshop, in partnership with the Education Department of the Fernandeño Tataviam of Mission Indians. The majority of the filming for this piece took place in 2021.

“Our team passionately worked on this piece for months, meticulously documenting the process of the artist and her team from the initial community outreach through the reception,” said Jessica Boyer, Executive Director of SCVTV. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to share this story and for all the individuals and groups who participated. I’m immensely proud of all who contributed to the wall and this Finding Art segment.”

The piece was produced by Antonio Curiel, Jessica Boyer and Susan Shapiro. It was filmed by Curiel, Boyer, Shapiro, Patricia Silva, Elizabeth Medina, and Clara Ribot. Post production and music composition as done by Curiel. Engineering was done by Michael R. Mazzetti.

Finding Art aims to highlight the people and organizations who create arts and culture in the Santa Clarita Valley community. The goal is to provide a platform for individuals as well as organizations to showcase their work. Since its inception in 2016, the SCVTV team has produced over 200 videos about individual artists, artistic organizations, cultural organizations, public art installations, galleries, and more.

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials. The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

More episodes and segments of Finding Art can be found on SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, Roku app, and on the Finding Art and SCVTV Santa Clarita Facebook pages as well as the SCVTV Instagram.

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com and SCVNews.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...