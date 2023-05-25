header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 25
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
| Thursday, May 25, 2023
 

 

The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that “Finding Art: ‘Circle Song’ Community Tile Wall” won a Silver award at the 44th Annual Telly Awards. 

The piece, which can be viewed here, follows the process of artist Katy Krantz, who was selected to design a ceramic tile wall mural, located at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The art piece, titled “Circle Song,” was inspired by the local natural landscape and the history of quilting. 

“It was a real pleasure following Katy and her fantastic crew during the whole process. She had this cool idea of handing out blocks of clay for hikers to imprint leaves, flowers, and anything they could find on the hike,” said Antonio Curiel, the lead producer of the “Finding Art: ‘Circle Song’ Community Tile Wall” segment. “After watching her collect clay, glaze the tiles, rearrange them in her studio, sticking them on the wall under the sun, it’s no surprise the City chose her for this project. Katy’s work ethic and connection with the ceramics is inspiring to say the least. The City is lucky to have this piece and I am fortunate that our amazing team was able to document Katy’s journey. I hope people will enjoy this tile wall for many years to come – thank you, Katy.”

The project included socially distanced community engagement programs that took place at Central Park, Elsmere Canyon trailhead, Towsley Canyon, and Discovery Park. Hikers were given blocks of wet clay to press into natural textures encountered on their self-guided hike. The clay impressions were collected and used within the tile mural’s design. A second community engagement program that included an online tile-making workshop, in partnership with the Education Department of the Fernandeño Tataviam of Mission Indians. The majority of the filming for this piece took place in 2021. 

“Our team passionately worked on this piece for months, meticulously documenting the process of the artist and her team from the initial community outreach through the reception,” said Jessica Boyer, Executive Director of SCVTV. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to share this story and for all the individuals and groups who participated. I’m immensely proud of all who contributed to the wall and this Finding Art segment.”

The piece was produced by Antonio Curiel, Jessica Boyer and Susan Shapiro. It was filmed by Curiel, Boyer, Shapiro, Patricia Silva, Elizabeth Medina, and Clara Ribot. Post production and music composition as done by Curiel. Engineering was done by Michael R. Mazzetti. 

Finding Art aims to highlight the people and organizations who create arts and culture in the Santa Clarita Valley community. The goal is to provide a platform for individuals as well as organizations to showcase their work. Since its inception in 2016, the SCVTV team has produced over 200 videos about individual artists, artistic organizations, cultural organizations, public art installations, galleries, and more. 

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials. The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

More episodes and segments of Finding Art can be found on SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, Roku app, and on the Finding Art and SCVTV Santa Clarita Facebook pages as well as the SCVTV Instagram.

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com and SCVNews.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
Thursday, May 25, 2023
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that “Finding Art: ‘Circle Song’ Community Tile Wall” won a Silver award at the 44th Annual Telly Awards.  The piece follows the process of artist Katy Krantz, who was selected to design a ceramic tile wall mural, located at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The art piece, titled “Circle Song,” was inspired by the local natural landscape and the history of quilting. 
FULL STORY...
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
SACRAMENTO – California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits unanimously passed out of the State Senate.
FULL STORY...
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Nearly 40 participants in the Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education program for individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates recognizing completion of dozens of courses through College of the Canyons’ School of Personal & Professional Learning.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m., on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
May 30: Public Hearing on District Election Ordinance
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that “Finding Art: ‘Circle Song’ Community Tile Wall” won a Silver award at the 44th Annual Telly Awards.  The piece follows the process of artist Katy Krantz, who was selected to design a ceramic tile wall mural, located at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The art piece, titled “Circle Song,” was inspired by the local natural landscape and the history of quilting. 
SCVTV’s ‘Finding Art’ Wins Silver at 44th Annual Telly Awards
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
SACRAMENTO – California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits unanimously passed out of the State Senate.
Wilk’s Classroom Trauma Kits Measure Headed to Assembly
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Nearly 40 participants in the Yes I Can, Unity Through Music & Education program for individuals with disabilities will receive Career Skills Certificates recognizing completion of dozens of courses through College of the Canyons’ School of Personal & Professional Learning.
Career Skills Certificates to be Awarded to ‘Yes I Can’ Students
Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
The inaugural “Jeep Night 2023” - a fundraising event benefiting the Golden Valley High School Band programs - sponsored by the Southern California Jeep Junkies, will be held at Route 66 Classic Grill restaurant in Canyon Country, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
COC Goalie Kylie Yuzon Commits to Dominguez Hills
College of the Canyons all-conference goalkeeper Kylie Yuzon will continue her soccer career at California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) after committing to the Toros program earlier this spring.
COC Goalie Kylie Yuzon Commits to Dominguez Hills
Help Needed Locating Missing, At-Risk Stevenson Ranch Male
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Mihir Narayanan, a.k.a. “Mimi”.
Help Needed Locating Missing, At-Risk Stevenson Ranch Male
Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
Child & Family Center recently received the “Community Impact Award” from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention and Control.
Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
LASD Reminding Commuters to ‘Click It or Ticket’
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.
LASD Reminding Commuters to ‘Click It or Ticket’
Thurmond Pledges to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis in Schools
SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided testimony at a joint hearing of the California Assembly Select Committees on Fentanyl, Opioid Addiction and Overdose Prevention; Public Safety; and Health to share updates on efforts he and the California Department of Education have undertaken to address the ongoing opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of over 6,800 Californians in 2021 alone.
Thurmond Pledges to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis in Schools
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
LASD Develops New Custody Bail Procedure
California Superior Court Judge Lawrence P. Riff declared on May 16, 2023, that enforcing the bail schedule, including monetary bail, violates the Due Process clause of the U.S. and California Constitutions.
LASD Develops New Custody Bail Procedure
May 25: The CUBE Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
Get ready for a weekend full of hockey fun. For the first time, The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament.
May 25: The CUBE Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
Experience “Fantasy” Art at the First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibition, “Fantasy” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit is on display and open to the public until Sept. 15.
Experience “Fantasy” Art at the First Floor Gallery
May 26: Canyon Theatre Guild Ends Season with Two Comedies
Canyon Theatre Guild prepares to end the 2022/2023 season with two new comedies opening this weekend.
May 26: Canyon Theatre Guild Ends Season with Two Comedies
May 25: LASD Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
In recognition of May being Motorycle Awareness Month, SCV motor units will be conducting a Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, May 25 beginning at 5 a.m., looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes. 
May 25: LASD Conducting Motorcycle Safety Enforcement
Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Back In Service
The Santa Clarita Summer Trolley has returned to service from now until September. 
Santa Clarita Summer Trolley Back In Service
SCV Water Releases Annual 2023 Consumer Confidence Report
SCV Water’s 2023 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available for residents to view. 
SCV Water Releases Annual 2023 Consumer Confidence Report
Hit the Trails for the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge
Lace up your shoes and grab your helmet as you explore the trails. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge.
Hit the Trails for the 2023 Bike Santa Clarita Challenge
Newhall School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Business Services
Newhall School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Arik Avanesyans as the District’s new Assistant Superintendent of Business Services.
Newhall School District Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Business Services
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
CalArts Awards 370 Degrees at Graduation Ceremonies
California Institute of the Arts awarded 370 degrees to graduating students during ceremonies held Friday, May 12 on the CalArts campus in Valencia. The degrees were awarded by the schools of Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music and Theater.
CalArts Awards 370 Degrees at Graduation Ceremonies
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Celebrates Eighth Anniversary
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will celebrate its eighth anniversary Saturday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library. The weekly market will be celebrating with free cake, free face painting, giveaways and live music.
Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Celebrates Eighth Anniversary
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: