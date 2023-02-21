header image

Inside
February 21
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
Semi Uses Runaway Truck Ramp to Prevent Grapevine Crash
| Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
runaway truck rampcrop

The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.

The “Grapevine,” which is I-5 from Fort Tejon road to Grapevine Road, consists of a 6% grade that is highly traveled by commercial and other motorists. The northbound lanes contain a 35 mph commercial zone which is strictly enforced to ensure the safety of all motorists. The grade contains two Runaway Truck Escape Ramps, one to the east of the freeway and one ramp to the west.

Recently a commercial vehicle traveling northbound made use of an I-5 Runaway Truck Escape Ramp before being involved in, or causing an accident.

The ramps are located on the east and west side of northbound I-5 for this reason. It is unknown at this time what caused the truck driver to need to use the ramp, but this commercial vehicle was traveling at such a high rate of speed prior to entering the ramp it almost traveled to the end of the ramp. This driver was either traveling too fast down grade or suffered a possible mechanical failure.

Officers from the CHP in Fort Tejon remind commercial drivers that performing the pre-trip inspection prior to travel is of the utmost importance, drivers are reminded to not rush the inspection. Make sure the equipment is in good working order and the load is secure before hitting the road.

Obey all laws related to commercial vehicles, especially lanes and speed limits.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in SCV Over Long Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in SCV Over Long Holiday Weekend
March 4: Six Flags Hiring Event for Spring Break, 2023 Season
Six Flags Magic Mountain is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, March 4 for Spring Break as well as the 2023 season.
March 4: Six Flags Hiring Event for Spring Break, 2023 Season
SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an upcoming trio of events for the SCV business community.
SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar
Semi Uses Runaway Truck Ramp to Prevent Grapevine Crash
The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.
Semi Uses Runaway Truck Ramp to Prevent Grapevine Crash
Saugus High Future Business Leaders of America Compete at Conference
Saugus High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Gold Coast Section Conference on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Santa Susana High School in Simi Valley.
Saugus High Future Business Leaders of America Compete at Conference
March 25: Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase
Get creative at the Seventh Annual Youth Art Month Celebration at the Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 25 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 25: Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at risk missing person Norma Lidia Morales. She is a 72 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street in Canyon Country, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at approximately 7 a.m.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Grant Funds CPR Devices on All LaCoFD Paramedic Units
The Los Angeles County Fire Department will become the largest safety agency in the United States with mechanical CPR devices on every paramedic unit. The devices provide high-quality, life-sustaining CPR for critical cardiac arrest patients.
Grant Funds CPR Devices on All LaCoFD Paramedic Units
Filming in Santa Clarita This Week Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, Feb. 26.
Filming in Santa Clarita This Week Includes 11 Productions
March 8: General College Overview WiSH Webinar
The William S. Hart Education Foundation will host a series of WiSH Webinar Wednesdays throughout the year for college-bound students.
March 8: General College Overview WiSH Webinar
Residents Must Pre-register for Upcoming Free Document Shredding Event
Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Residents Must Pre-register for Upcoming Free Document Shredding Event
Feb. 26: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church to Highlight NAACP Speaker
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of the Santa Clarita Valley Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to its Sunday Forum at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Feb. 26: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church to Highlight NAACP Speaker
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
College of the Canyons closed out the season in winning fashion, fighting to the end for an 81-78 win over Santa Monica College during 'Sophomore Night' at the Cougar Cage on Friday.
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled "Colors of the Rainbow."
‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Matadors Complete Sweep with 8-2 Win Over Stony Brook
California State University, Northridge Baseball (3-0) broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth and plated four in the eighth en route to an 8-2 win and a weekend sweep of Stony Brook on Sunday at Matador Field.
Matadors Complete Sweep with 8-2 Win Over Stony Brook
COC Names Julia Fuentes, Christian Cruz Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Julia Fuentes (softball) and Christian Cruz (men's swim & dive) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 13-18.
COC Names Julia Fuentes, Christian Cruz Student-Athletes of the Week
March 28: Henry Mayo Foundation’s Annual Fashion Show, Luncheon
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League will be holding its annual Fashion Show, Boutique and Membership Luncheon on Tuesday, March 28, at The Oaks Club in Valencia.
March 28: Henry Mayo Foundation’s Annual Fashion Show, Luncheon
U.S. Transportation Department Names Cal Poly Grad from SCV Student of the Year
Peyton Ratto, a Cal Poly graduate student from Santa Clarita, was honored with the Student of the Year award by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
U.S. Transportation Department Names Cal Poly Grad from SCV Student of the Year
Mustangs Celebrate Monte Brooks’ 800th Win
Monte Brooks has done something very few in the coaching profession have achieved.
Mustangs Celebrate Monte Brooks’ 800th Win
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Co-Chair for NACo’s New Mental Health Commission
This week, I joined the National Association of Counties for their Legislative Conference in D.C. During the conference, I was proud to share that I'll be serving as co-chair for NACo's new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing. 
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Co-Chair for NACo’s New Mental Health Commission
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
SCVNews.com
