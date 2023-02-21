Semi Uses Runaway Truck Ramp to Prevent Grapevine Crash

The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.

The “Grapevine,” which is I-5 from Fort Tejon road to Grapevine Road, consists of a 6% grade that is highly traveled by commercial and other motorists. The northbound lanes contain a 35 mph commercial zone which is strictly enforced to ensure the safety of all motorists. The grade contains two Runaway Truck Escape Ramps, one to the east of the freeway and one ramp to the west.

Recently a commercial vehicle traveling northbound made use of an I-5 Runaway Truck Escape Ramp before being involved in, or causing an accident.

The ramps are located on the east and west side of northbound I-5 for this reason. It is unknown at this time what caused the truck driver to need to use the ramp, but this commercial vehicle was traveling at such a high rate of speed prior to entering the ramp it almost traveled to the end of the ramp. This driver was either traveling too fast down grade or suffered a possible mechanical failure.

Officers from the CHP in Fort Tejon remind commercial drivers that performing the pre-trip inspection prior to travel is of the utmost importance, drivers are reminded to not rush the inspection. Make sure the equipment is in good working order and the load is secure before hitting the road.

Obey all laws related to commercial vehicles, especially lanes and speed limits.

