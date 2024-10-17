CHP Offers Start Smart Program to Curb Teen Driving Fatalities

The California Highway Patrol has received a grant to fund the Start Smart program, a traffic safety initiative designed to educate and empower teen drivers, ages 15-19 and their guardians.

The free, two-hour Start Smart class helps newly licensed teens navigate the risks of driving while highlighting the essential role of guardian involvement in traffic safety. Led by an experienced CHP public information officer, the class covers topics such as crash prevention, safe driving habits, consequences of risky behavior, guardian responsibilities, and legal liabilities.

The program requires a guardian’s participation because it recognizes their influence on teen driving habits. Through Start Smart, guardians learn how to support their teens, enforce safe driving practices and understand the laws affecting young drivers.

“The Start Smart program allows us to take proactive steps in protecting our youngest drivers by equipping them and their parents or guardians with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the road safely,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Educating new drivers on responsible habits today will help prevent tragedies tomorrow, and we’re proud to be able to offer a program that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our communities.”

To register to attend an upcoming Start Smart class, contact your local CHP office. More information about Start Smart and California’s provisional driver licensing law is available on the free CHP Start Smart App. Available for download in the Apple app store or Google Play, this app provides users with access to the Department of Motor Vehicle’s California Driver’s Handbook and a trip logger to track driving time as teens prepare to obtain their driver’s license.

Additional information about the Start Smart program and the mobile app can be found on the CHP’s website.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...