SENSES Block Parties Returning to Old Town Newhall

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 29, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

Following a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita’s wildly popular SENSES block parties will make their triumphant return to Main Street in Old Town Newhall. Stimulate your senses in August, September and October with live music, food trucks and themed activities in a festive, adult setting.

Welcome back SENSES on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a Sports of All Sorts block party. Play hard and have fun with a smorgasbord of games and sporting activities as you show why you should’ve been chosen to represent your country at this year’s Olympics.

Take a trip to Downtown Las Vegas as Old Town Newhall transforms into Fremont Street on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Try your luck at the outdoor casino games and enjoy live entertainment, iconic Vegas thrills and adult beverages from the on-street bar.

Closeout the 2021 SENSES slate and carve out some fun at the Harvest Festival on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Stroll down Scarecrow Alley or enter the scarecrow decorating contest yourself for a chance to win a fa-boo-lous prize! “Pumpkin spice” things up with a game of pumpkin bowling and a cup of cider.

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s SENSES block parties, connect by “liking” the City of Santa Clarita Events page on Facebook.

