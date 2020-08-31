Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs

The Santa Clarita Public Library will launch fall programs for all ages on Tuesday, September 1, with numerous activities and virtual programs available for children, teens and adults to enjoy.

Children will continue to have the opportunity to participate in weekly Virtual Storytime, Bilingual Virtual Storytime and Storytime Starters. However, please note that both Virtual Storytime and Bilingual Virtual Storytime will now be hosted via Zoom, instead of Facebook Live.

All fall children’s services, programs, and Grab and Go Kit availability will begin on September 8.

Additionally, teens have a variety of online activities available to them like HangOUT, Game Day, Library Eats, Art Hour and Zoom Craft A-long.

Adults will be able to participate in a Spanish Language Program, Colorful Relaxation, History Talks, Family Game Night, Book Clubs and Reel Stories via Zoom as well.

Grab and Go Craft and Activity Kits will also return this Fall for all ages. Previous crafts kits have included materials and instructions for homemade lava lamps, sock puppets, sun prints and more. The kits will be available for pick up at all three library branches, every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last.

Library staff continues to work hard to produce new and innovative programming, while also showing adaptability to meet the needs of the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get involved in all the Santa Clarita Public Library has to offer this fall.

To view the full calendar of scheduled and upcoming events, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

To learn more about Fall programms, sign up for a library card and more, email libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.