fall programs - Santa Clarita Library

Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 31, 2020

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Public Library will launch fall programs for all ages on Tuesday, September 1, with numerous activities and virtual programs available for children, teens and adults to enjoy.

Children will continue to have the opportunity to participate in weekly Virtual Storytime, Bilingual Virtual Storytime and Storytime Starters. However, please note that both Virtual Storytime and Bilingual Virtual Storytime will now be hosted via Zoom, instead of Facebook Live.

All fall children’s services, programs, and Grab and Go Kit availability will begin on September 8.

Additionally, teens have a variety of online activities available to them like HangOUT, Game Day, Library Eats, Art Hour and Zoom Craft A-long.

Adults will be able to participate in a Spanish Language Program, Colorful Relaxation, History Talks, Family Game Night, Book Clubs and Reel Stories via Zoom as well.

fall programs - santa clarita public library

Grab and Go Craft and Activity Kits will also return this Fall for all ages. Previous crafts kits have included materials and instructions for homemade lava lamps, sock puppets, sun prints and more. The kits will be available for pick up at all three library branches, every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last.

Library staff continues to work hard to produce new and innovative programming, while also showing adaptability to meet the needs of the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get involved in all the Santa Clarita Public Library has to offer this fall.

To view the full calendar of scheduled and upcoming events, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

To learn more about Fall programms, sign up for a library card and more, email libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting

    Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting

    30 mins ago
  • Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet

    Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet

    57 mins ago
  • LASD, SCV Mark 19 Years Since Death of Dep. Jake Kuredjian

    LASD, SCV Mark 19 Years Since Death of Dep. Jake Kuredjian

    3 hours ago
  • Smyth Calls for Look Into a City Public Health Department

    Smyth Calls for Look Into a City Public Health Department

    4 hours ago
  • Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs

    Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs

    5 hours ago
  • SCV Heat Alert Called for Tuesday, Wednesday

    SCV Heat Alert Called for Tuesday, Wednesday

    6 hours ago
  • Wilk ‘Glad to Fail’ COVID-19 Test

    Wilk ‘Glad to Fail’ COVID-19 Test

    7 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Experts, Victims of Opioid Epidemic Speak Out

    Santa Clarita Experts, Victims of Opioid Epidemic Speak Out

    7 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)

    17 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)

    2 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.