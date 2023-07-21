Sept 16: 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up, Environmental Expo

The 28th Annual River Rally Clean Up and Environmental Expo will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River; one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.

Participating volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up debris in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sunscreen and a hat. Volunteers are also encouraged to stay hydrated and bring a filled, reusable water bottle to help reduce waste. There will be a refill station provided on site by SCV Water with paper cups available.

Participants are encouraged to carpool, walk, ride public transportation or bike to the event site. A free bike valet will be provided by Incycle.

Each volunteer, regardless of age, must pre-register at santaclaritavolunteers.com.

Registration will begin in late July.

28th Annual River Rally Clean Up and Environmental Expo

Newhall Community Center

22421 Market St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

