Sept. 17: Annual River Rally Cleanup Returns

Volunteer registration is now open for the 27th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This year, volunteers will clean a portion of the Santa Clara Riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road, east of Orchard Village Road off the Via Princessa Bridge.

This is a perfect volunteer opportunity for individuals, families, clubs, scout troops, churches and businesses. In addition to river clean-up, volunteers can sign-up to help with volunteer check-in, arts and crafts, water and glove distribution and line control. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, are required to pre-register online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com by Friday, Sept. 16

The Santa Clara River, which runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, is one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California. The River Rally brings more than 1,200 volunteers together each year to clean a portion of the river in order to preserve the river’s natural beauty and protect the wildlife, including the endangered California red-legged frog and California condor.

Clean-up volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up debris in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sunscreen and a hat. Water, breakfast and free giveaways will be provided to registered volunteers, while supplies last. Clean-up supplies such as gloves and trash bags will be provided as well.

To further help the environment, volunteers are encouraged to bring a pre-filled reusable water bottle to help reduce waste. Additionally, volunteers can carpool, walk, ride public transportation or bike to the event site. A free bike valet service will be provided by Incycle. Pets are not allowed at this event.

During the event, volunteers have the opportunity to enjoy the Environmental Expo, which will feature nonprofits, community groups and government organizations offering tips on preserving the City’s local watershed, pollution prevention, recycling and more.

For more information on the 27th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo, please call the River Rally hotline at (661) 284-1415 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com. For information on volunteer registration, email volunteers@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3708.

