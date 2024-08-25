header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 25
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
| Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
Hispanic heritage celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance will host an inspiring evening on Sept. 18, 5:30-8 p.m. at Hart & Main for the Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

This special celebration will honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of Hispanic businesses and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month and the rich history, vibrant culture and significant impact of the Hispanic and Latino community in the Santa Clarita Valley. The celebration will feature a dynamic program, including networking opportunities, keynote speakers and the recognition of honorees who have made significant contributions to the SCV business community.

Sponsorship opportunities are available to those who wish to support this important event and gain visibility within the community.

For more information or to become a sponsor, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

Tickets are $30 for SCV Chamber members, $45 for nonmembers.

To purchase tickets visit www.scvchamber.com/events.

Hart & Main,

24217 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321
