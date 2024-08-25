Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance will host an inspiring evening on Sept. 18, 5:30-8 p.m. at Hart & Main for the Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

This special celebration will honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of Hispanic businesses and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month and the rich history, vibrant culture and significant impact of the Hispanic and Latino community in the Santa Clarita Valley. The celebration will feature a dynamic program, including networking opportunities, keynote speakers and the recognition of honorees who have made significant contributions to the SCV business community.

Sponsorship opportunities are available to those who wish to support this important event and gain visibility within the community.

For more information or to become a sponsor, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

Tickets are $30 for SCV Chamber members, $45 for nonmembers.

To purchase tickets visit www.scvchamber.com/events.

Hart & Main,

24217 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...