Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at The Centre.
Each year, the SCV Chamber and LBA celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual celebration, which has become the largest gathering of Hispanic and Latinx Business owners and supporters in the Santa Clarita.
“Celebrating our Hispanic heritage gives us the opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments we’ve made as individuals and as a community at large,” said Patsy Ayala, 2023 chair of the Latino Business Alliance. “The Hispanic and Latinx communities play crucial economic and cultural roles in our region. We have helped it to grow and continue to help it thrive. Hosting this celebration allows all of us to come together to recognize these achievements and highlight the importance of our Hispanic heritage.”
National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and the SCV Chamber recognizes the Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses throughout our community. Taking part in this celebration allows the entire SCV community to celebrate members of the Hispanic and Latino community, the fastest growing population group in the Santa Clarita Valley. The SCV Chamber will honor a business and an individual for their work in our business community. Honorees will be announced closer to the date.
“We are proud of our vibrant Latino business community and their contributions to our community’s culture,” said Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “This celebration is an opportunity to highlight the major contributions Hispanic and Latinx business owners and professionals make to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sand Canyon returns as Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include Chiquita Canyon, city of Santa Clarita, Premier America Credit Union, Southern California Edison, and UCLA Health. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. To register for the event, please visit www.scvchamber.com and click on our Events tab.
About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce
The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at The Centre.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will speak at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons to recount the profound experience that took place at the Golden Gate Bridge.
Throughout the past decade, California has experienced some of the worst droughts in history – partnered with catastrophic wildfires, diminishing water levels in our lakes and rivers and water restrictions impacting millions throughout the state.
Applications for The Music Center's Spotlight Youth Competition are now open. Participating high school students will receive more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and free artistic development from professionals.
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. at the 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fun and exciting event filled with rubber duckies galore! This free event is set to take place on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center.
Generation Iron, the premier New York City-based global digital media company focused on health, fitness, bodybuilding and strength sports and its distribution/production partner The Vladar Company have acquired worldwide distribution rights for the award-winning, feature documentary "Driven: The Tony Pearson Story."
The Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture's three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.
Press Paws Ranch Retreat is hosting a Sunset Movie Night fundraiser under the stars on Sept. 9. Press Paws is nonprofit retreat that strides to provide opportunities for individuals affected by cancer, and those who care for them, to engage with their environment and embrace the moment.
Innovative work by student filmmakers will be showcased during the upcoming 24th season of KCET’s Fine Cut Festival of Films, which presents an annual slate of animation, documentary and narrative short films. The 2023 lineup features 30 shorts by festival finalists, six of which were created by California Institute of the Arts students.
Get ready for a day of style, empowerment and community at the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley's 12th Annual Fashion Show Brunch "Small Town, Big World" to be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Cougars football fans can now purchase season tickets to all regular season home games through the College of the Canyons Athletic Department's electronic ticketing service provided by HomeTown Ticketing.
The Jazz on Main event is a speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall in support of Bridge to Home. Enjoy an evening of jazz music from a talented group of artists. The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 and feature two sets.
The Valencia Industry Association will host its afterfive networking mixer at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event requires a brief background check to attend.
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.