Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m., at The Centre.

Each year, the SCV Chamber and LBA celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with their annual celebration, which has become the largest gathering of Hispanic and Latinx Business owners and supporters in the Santa Clarita.

“Celebrating our Hispanic heritage gives us the opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments we’ve made as individuals and as a community at large,” said Patsy Ayala, 2023 chair of the Latino Business Alliance. “The Hispanic and Latinx communities play crucial economic and cultural roles in our region. We have helped it to grow and continue to help it thrive. Hosting this celebration allows all of us to come together to recognize these achievements and highlight the importance of our Hispanic heritage.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and the SCV Chamber recognizes the Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses throughout our community. Taking part in this celebration allows the entire SCV community to celebrate members of the Hispanic and Latino community, the fastest growing population group in the Santa Clarita Valley. The SCV Chamber will honor a business and an individual for their work in our business community. Honorees will be announced closer to the date.

“We are proud of our vibrant Latino business community and their contributions to our community’s culture,” said Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “This celebration is an opportunity to highlight the major contributions Hispanic and Latinx business owners and professionals make to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Sand Canyon returns as Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include Chiquita Canyon, city of Santa Clarita, Premier America Credit Union, Southern California Edison, and UCLA Health. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. To register for the event, please visit www.scvchamber.com and click on our Events tab.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

