Sept 21: Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards at Tesoro Adobe Historic Park

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance invites you to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Tesoro Adobe Historic Park, 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.

The Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards and Networking Reception is the annual celebration where we gather to network and honor the achievements of Hispanic businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Every year, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the SCV Chamber celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month by appreciating our Latino community’s history, heritage, and contributions.

Hispanic Americans have been integral to the prosperity of the United States and the SCV. The Hispanic-American community has left an indelible mark on U.S. culture and economy.

Tickets are $35 for Chamber members and $45 for non-members.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Sponsorships are also available. To sponsor or for more information, email the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

