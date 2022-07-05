header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 5
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
Sept 21: Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards at Tesoro Adobe Historic Park
| Tuesday, Jul 5, 2022

Hispanic heritageThe Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance invites you to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Tesoro Adobe Historic Park, 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.

The Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards and Networking Reception is the annual celebration where we gather to network and honor the achievements of Hispanic businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Every year, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the SCV Chamber celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month by appreciating our Latino community’s history, heritage, and contributions.

Hispanic Americans have been integral to the prosperity of the United States and the SCV. The Hispanic-American community has left an indelible mark on U.S. culture and economy.

Tickets are $35 for Chamber members and $45 for non-members.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Sponsorships are also available. To sponsor or for more information, email the SCV Chamber of Commerce.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-05-2022 SCV Water Awarded $65.9 Million for Remediation of Groundwater Contamination
07-05-2022 Sept 21: Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards at Tesoro Adobe Historic Park
07-05-2022 July 25: The Valley Industry Association Hosts Conversation with Mike Garcia
07-01-2022 July 9: SCV Water Gardening Class on Controlling Weeds, Pests, Diseases
06-29-2022 Sept 9: 2022 Santa Clarita Economic Outlook
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petropolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery) [story]
Sanford Lyon
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: