SCV Chamber, Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees and Scholarship Announced

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 honorees for its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Awards and Networking Reception.

Further, one local high school senior will be presented with the SCV Chamber/LBA Scholarship for $1,500, which is sponsored by the Waymire Law Group

This year, the Latino Business Alliance is pleased to honor Willy and Ingrid Blanco with the Community Leader award and Julio Lemos Insurance Services for Business of the Year. The celebration will include a networking reception with food and drinks, followed by a short presentation to honor this year’s award recipients and one local high school student.

“Latinx Americans have been integral to the prosperity and culture of the United States and the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Patsy Ayala, 2023 Chair of the Latino Business Alliance. “More so, investing in the future of the next generation of Latinx leaders is important and we’re excited to be partnering with our local schools for this scholarship.”

In addition to recognizing business and community leaders, the SCV Chamber and its LBA is offering a $1,500 scholarship sponsored by the Waymire Law Group to one local high school senior. To apply for the scholarship, seniors must submit a video answering three questions:

-Why are you proud of your Hispanic Heritage?

-What are your career goals?

-What are you doing (academically) to achieve your career goals?

The video cannot exceed two minutes. All submissions must be sent to hello@scvchamber.com no later than 5 p.m. on Sept 12. The recipient and their parent(s) will be invited to attend the celebration where they will be presented the check.

“We encourage our entire business community to come and celebrate with us at our annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration and honor this year’s awardees and our scholarship recipient,” said Ivan Volschenk, President & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We are proud to once again host our annual celebration to network and honor the achievements of Latino businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The celebration will take place on Wednesday, Sept 20 at The Centre. Sand Canyon Country Club returns as Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include Chiquita Canyon, city of Santa Clarita, Premier America Credit Union, Southern California Edison, Supervisor Kathryn Barger and UCLA Health. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

To register for the event, please visit the website and click on the Events tab.

