Sept. 19: Labor, Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta to Speak at COC

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and Labor Day, labor leader and community organizer Dolores Huerta will speak at the College of the Canyons Intercultural Center (ICC) at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The event will feature Huerta and highlight the evolution of public policy, social justice and advocacy over her career as an activist, as well as how young people can serve their communities.
As one of the most famous and celebrated Latinas in the U.S., Huerta has worked for labor rights and social justice for over 50 years. In 1962, she and Cesar Chavez founded the United Farm Workers union, where she served as vice president and played a critical role in many of the union’s accomplishments for four decades.
In 2002, she received the Puffin/Nation $100,000 prize for creative citizenship which she used to establish the Dolores Huerta Foundation (DHF).
The DHF connects groundbreaking community-based organizing with state and national movements to register and educate voters, advocate for education reform, bring about infrastructure improvements in low-income communities, advocate for greater equality for the LGBTQ+ community, and create strong leadership development.
The recipient of numerous awards, Huerta received the Eleanor Roosevelt Humans Rights Award from President Clinton in 1998. In 2012, President Barack Obama bestowed her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.
A U.S. Department of Labor Hall of Honor inductee, Huerta was the first Latina inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. She is a former UC Regent and has earned honorary doctorates from universities throughout the United States.
In 1927, Los Angeles Baptist Theological Seminary welcomed its first class of 24 students. This fall, that same institution — though with a new name and expanded mission — welcomed another historic incoming class.
Lively beats, courtesy of the drumline from the Matador Pep Band, energized CSUN community members as they arrived at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 25 for President Erika D. Beck’s annual welcome address.
I have been asked this question more than a few times and it might be one you have in your head as well… “How does Mike West plan to follow someone like Rob Wigod as the commissioner of the Southern Section?”
It was the perfect home opener for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they swept the California Lutheran Regals 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
College of the Canyons won its second match in as many nights, as sophomore Anthony Landeros put his side ahead 2-1 with a dramatic goal in the 87th minute to send visiting San Diego City College home in defeat Wednesday night.
As the popularity of electric bikes (e-bike) continues to skyrocket, the California Highway Patrol is launching an online e-bike safety and training program to help keep commuters and recreational cyclists safe.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation would like to acknowledge seven local employers: CC Wellness, Lief Labs, Scenario Communications, Selleton Scales, TLK Fusion, Tri Source International, and Vance Wealth, on making it onto this year's list for the fastest-growing companies in the US.
In a collaborative effort to help ensure the safety of all road users as they travel this Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Arizona Department of Public Safety are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period.
The California Air Resources Board announced the opening of this year’s Innovative Small E-Fleet voucher incentive set-aside, which will offer $83 million in assistance for small fleets transitioning to cleaner vehicles.
I hope you and your family have found some time to recharge this summer. We certainly dodged a bullet this month when Tropical Storm Hilary didn’t do the damage some had forecast. That said, I believe the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs was well-positioned to adapt and respond had conditions been worse.
