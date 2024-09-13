Sept. 19: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting

The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.

Among the items on the agenda is a discussion on invasive species in the Santa Clara River Watershed.

To view the full agenda click here.

The Santa Clara River is one of the last remaining natural river systems in Southern California, and is mostly undisturbed by urban development.

This results in a wide variety of geographic ecosystems within the watershed, including creeks, rivers, farmland, mountains, forests and residential areas primarily near Santa Clarita. This watershed is the ancestral home of the Tataviam people.

Watershed Area Steering Committees are comprised of representatives from cities, agencie and community stakeholders.

The committees meet regularly to review proposed projects and develop investment plans for each watershed.

For more information visit Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee.

Members of the Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee are:

Chair Darin Seegmiller

Santa Clarita

Municipal

Vice Chair Sandra Cattell

Sierra Club

Community

Julian Juarez

Los Angeles County Flood Control District

Agency

Ali Elhassan

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Agency

Steve Cole

Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency

Agency

Francisco Guerrero

Los Angeles Sanitation Districts

Agency

Jerrid McKenna

City of Santa Clarita Recreation & Community Services

Community

Hunt Braly

Poole & Shaffery

Community

Mary Johnson

Agua Dulce Town Council

Community

Ivan Volschenk

Evolve Business Strategies

Community

Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel

Santa Clarita Valley Community Hiking Club

Community

Bruce Hamamoto

Los Angeles County

Municipal

Councilmember Laurene Weste

Santa Clarita

Municipal

Oliver Cramer

Santa Clarita

Municipal

Damon Letz

Santa Clarita

Municipal

Amanda Begley

TreePeople

Watershed Coordinator

Non-voting Member

Visit the Santa Clara River WASC page for more information.

Committee Members are expected to attend the meeting in-person. Members of the public may participate in-person or online by using the Webex meeting information provided.

Public Comment:

Phone participants and the public are encouraged to submit public comments (or a request to make a public comment) to SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov. All public comments will become part of the official record.

Please complete the Comment Card Form available on the Safe, Clean Water website and email to SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov by at least 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting.

Join via WebEx Webinar (members of the public).

Webinar number: 2487 002 2663.

Access code or Password: scwp (7297 when dialing from a phone or video system).

https://lacountydpw.webex.com/lacountydpw/j.php?MTID=m0ccbbf02efde9384df455cd0b80fe96b

Join by phone:

(408) 418-9388

(213) 306-3065

Access code: 2487 002 2663

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...