Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup

One of our community’s most-popular volunteer events is the annual River Rally. More than a thousand residents of all ages, dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.

This year, the 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8-11 a.m., at the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex (23780 Auto Center Court). This environmentally-focused event invites Santa Clarita residents to help clean up the Santa Clara River, one of Southern California’s last natural free-flowing river systems.

Together, volunteers will work to remove debris from the riverbed and surrounding areas. This crucial work helps improve the health of our natural environment. As a reminder, participants should wear closed-toe shoes, appropriate clothing and sun protection like sunscreen and hats. Bringing a filled, reusable water bottle is recommended, as water refill stations will be available. Plastic water bottles will not be provided in order to reduce waste.

The River Rally is not only a great volunteer opportunity but also critical in maintaining the riverbed. The Santa Clara River faces a significant challenge due to the direct flow of potential debris from the surrounding storm drain system. When streets are littered, this debris eventually makes its way into the riverbed, causing a detrimental impact on its biological health.

In the spirit of being environmentally conscious, I encourage volunteers to use low-pollution transportation options such as carpooling, walking or public transportation to reach this year’s event. For our cyclists, a free bike valet will be provided by Incycle. Residents can expect a fulfilling experience, knowing they are making a positive impact on their local environment while connecting with their community. If you are interested in volunteering, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com to register.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...