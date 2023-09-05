Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop

The William S. Hart Union High School District will host “Parenting in the Digital Age,” a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

The workshop will be led by guest speaker Tom Kersting, renowned therapist, school counselor and author of “Disconnected: How to Reconnect Our Digitally Distracted Kids and Raising Healthy Teenagers.”

Parents see it everywhere, at the park, in restaurants, inside our homes and cars, kids connected to handheld devices and disconnected from the world around them. According to the latest research, the average 13-year-old spends eight hours per day, seven days a week, glued to a screen.

In his book “Disconnected,” Kersting explores the device-dependent world our children live in and how it is impacting their mental and emotional well-being. Research shows that too much screen time is rewiring kids’ brains, leading to issues with chronic anxiety, attention deficit, depression, social skills, academics and family relationships.

The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Parents throughout the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to attend this free workshop.

