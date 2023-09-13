Sept 27: WiSH Webinars Help College Bound High School Students

WiSH Wednesday Webinars, the annual series designed to help local students and families navigate college and university applications, begins on Sept. 27.

The series was created to assist school counselors by providing a valuable resource to students and their families. Thanks to Boston Scientific’s partnership, WiSH is able to offer the live series free of charge this year.

The webinars are presented and sponsored by College Click’s CEO Donna Siegel, a WiSH Board Director and Certified College Counselor. Webinars have chat available during the presentation to answer any questions.

The Webinars begin on Sept 27 with “The Common Application/Essays/Supplementals,” with the next three dates as follows:

— Oct. 11 “UC Application/Essays/Brainstorming & Cal State Admissions”

— March 13 “General College Overview Process”

— April 10 “Scholarships/Financial Aid/WUE”

There are guest speakers throughout the series to provide valuable information and resources.

Registration is limited and first come first served through the event page. Recordings will be available for a fee of $35 each and can be ordered through the same registration link.

WiSH will also be at the District College Fair, held on Oct 19 at Canyon High School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 foundation benefitting the nearly 22,000 students of the William S Hart Union School District, grades 7-12.

Please visit the website to sign up for the newsletter and learn about what we do and the wonderful community events we offer. Questions can be directed to Executive Director Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...