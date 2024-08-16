Sept. 28: TASC’s Fall Music Festival

The Adult Skills Center will present its Fall Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at Sanctuary Animal Assisted Therapy, 27803 Lorjen Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.

Experience the magic, community, music and fun at the Animal Sanctuary.

This Fall Music Festival will feature live performances by the center’s talented clients, the TASC ASL Choir, the DRIVE band and the incredible James Ian.

Partake in carnival games, rides and the chance to meet adorable rescued animals at the petting zoo. Engage in a silent auction and enjoy a variety of food and drink options available for purchase.

The best part? Every moment of fun supports TASC, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with developmental disabilities, fostering independence and nurturing a vibrant community.

Get tickets now and be part of something extraordinary.

For donations and tickets visit the website.

