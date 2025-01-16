header image

January 16
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Jan. 25: Ekata Training Center Expo
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
Ekata expo cropped

The Ekata Training Center will host a Ekata Expo, Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at 27831 Smyth Drive Valencia, CA 91355.

This event will include yoga, food trucks, martial arts demos, nunchucks, entertainment, games and prizes. This is a free family event.

For more information call (661) 255-1114 or visit the website.

Ekata expo
01-15-2025 Jan.16: Circle K Supports American Red Cross California Wildfire Relief with 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
01-14-2025 Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
01-13-2025 DoorDash Waive Fees, Donates to World Central Kitchen
01-13-2025 Jan. 18: Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 7: K’tan Flamenco Dance Academy Presents ‘Flamencommunity’
Irit Specktor and the Studio K'tan Flamenco Dance Academy presents "Flamencommunity", a flamenco dance and music event, 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 7: K’tan Flamenco Dance Academy Presents ‘Flamencommunity’
Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting
As a father of two young children, I understand how crucial it is to be an active and informed parent in today’s world. The challenges our kids face are more complex than ever and I believe it’s our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to make healthy choices.
Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting
CHP Deploys Special Response Team to L.A. Wildfires
The California Highway Patrol has deployed a Special Response Team to support local law enforcement and protect communities impacted by the devastating Southern California wildfires.
CHP Deploys Special Response Team to L.A. Wildfires
Jan. 21: Supervisors to Discuss Rental Protections After Fires
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 21 regular board meeting, starting at 1 p.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of rental protections and a short-term rentals resolution following the recent critical fire events.
Jan. 21: Supervisors to Discuss Rental Protections After Fires
Registration Underway for Spring 2025 at College of the Canyons
New and continuing students can register for the College of the Canyons spring 2025 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 10.
Registration Underway for Spring 2025 at College of the Canyons
211 L.A. Teams Up with Hilton and Partners to Provide Hotel Vouchers
Hilton, American Express and 211 LA have announced a plan to provide vouchers to people impacted by the fires to stay, free of charge, at Hilton properties.
211 L.A. Teams Up with Hilton and Partners to Provide Hotel Vouchers
Health Officer Issues Order for Safe Removal, Transport, Disposal of Fire Debris
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a new order in preparation for fire recovery operations and to ensure the safe removal, transport, and disposal of fire debris resulting from recent wildfires.
Health Officer Issues Order for Safe Removal, Transport, Disposal of Fire Debris
Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women's March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.
Jan 18: Women’s March L.A. Cancels The Peoples March, Pivots to Volunteerism For L.A. Wildfire Victims
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Eaton Fire officials will host a  virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and  discuss recovery.
Jan. 15: Eaton Incident Update
Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires
Property owners who have been impacted by the current wildfires in Los Angeles County may be eligible for various property tax disaster relief.
Property Tax Disaster Relief Available to Victims of the Los Angeles County Wildfires
Jan. 18: Assemblywoman Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a Day of Service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.
Jan. 18: Assemblywoman Schiavo, NAACP Santa Clarita Host Fire Relief Donation Drive
SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gardening Class schedule, featuring a series of innovative workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes.
SCV Water Announces 2025 Gardening Class Schedule
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
County Fire Update: 25 Dead, 40,000 Acres Burned, 12,000 Buildings Lost
Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:00 p.m.
Through Jan 15: Windblown Dust and Ash Possible in SCV
County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage
To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.
County Offers Residents Map of Eaton Fire Damage
Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC breast surgical oncologist Amanda Woodworth, MD, has been appointed co-chair of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Risk Assessment, Screening, Risk Reduction and Early Diagnosis Priority Team.
Woodworth Appointed Co-Chair of ACS Breast Cancer Priority Team
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness
County Veterans Services Move to Regional Centers ‘Until Further Notice’
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a 10-story building in downtown Los Angeles and home to the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and various veteran service partners, has now closed to the public.
County Veterans Services Move to Regional Centers ‘Until Further Notice’
Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase
The Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase Painters, Pictures and Prose Contest is now accepting submissions. Deadline to submit is Friday Feb. 28.
Feb. 28: Entry Deadline for Youth Arts Showcase
