Jan. 25: Ekata Training Center Expo

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Irit Specktor and the Studio K'tan Flamenco Dance Academy presents "Flamencommunity", a flamenco dance and music event, 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the MAIN, 24266 Main Street Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
As a father of two young children, I understand how crucial it is to be an active and informed parent in today’s world. The challenges our kids face are more complex than ever and I believe it’s our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to make healthy choices.
|
The Ekata Training Center will host a Ekata Expo, Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at 27831 Smyth Drive Valencia, CA 91355.
|
The California Highway Patrol has deployed a Special Response Team to support local law enforcement and protect communities impacted by the devastating Southern California wildfires.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 21 regular board meeting, starting at 1 p.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of rental protections and a short-term rentals resolution following the recent critical fire events.
|
1926
- Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story
]
|
As the Los Angeles area begins to recover from the devastating recent wildfires, Circle K is supporting the American Red Cross to help local communities during this challenging time.
|
New and continuing students can register for the College of the Canyons spring 2025 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 10.
|
Hilton, American Express and 211 LA have announced a plan to provide vouchers to people impacted by the fires to stay, free of charge, at Hilton properties.
|
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a new order in preparation for fire recovery operations and to ensure the safe removal, transport, and disposal of fire debris resulting from recent wildfires.
|
After announcing the Cancellation of The People’s March, the Women's March Foundation has pivoted to volunteerism for victims of the Los Angeles wildfire victims.
|
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2025 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
|
Eaton Fire officials will host a virtual community meeting and provide an update on the current fire situation, address questions, and discuss recovery.
|
Property owners who have been impacted by the current wildfires in Los Angeles County may be eligible for various property tax disaster relief.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is partnering with the NAACP Santa Clarita Branch and the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley for a Day of Service focused on supporting those impacted by the recent wildfires.
|
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gardening Class schedule, featuring a series of innovative workshops designed to inspire, educate, and empower the community to create beautiful, sustainable landscapes.
|
1875
- Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story
]
|
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7:00 p.m.
|
To help wildfire survivors who are wondering whether their house is still standing, Los Angeles County has launched an interactive map that shows the status of their property. The virtual map includes photos and a color-coded key that reflects levels of damage.
|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC breast surgical oncologist Amanda Woodworth, MD, has been appointed co-chair of the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable Risk Assessment, Screening, Risk Reduction and Early Diagnosis Priority Team.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
|
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, a 10-story building in downtown Los Angeles and home to the County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and various veteran service partners, has now closed to the public.
|
The Ninth Annual Youth Arts Showcase Painters, Pictures and Prose Contest is now accepting submissions. Deadline to submit is Friday Feb. 28.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.