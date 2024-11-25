Dec. 8: Newhall Holiday Marketplace

The 4th Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace will take place 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall CA, 91321.

This event will feature over 85 various artists, makers, small businesses and food trucks. Whether looking for the perfect present or just want to browse, this event has something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support small businesses and enjoy the holiday season. There will be a family craft area and kid entrepreneur corner at the event.

This is not a Community Center run event.

If interested in being a vendor please email newhallholidaymarketplace@gmail.com.

For more information visit Newhall Holiday Marketplace’s facebook.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...