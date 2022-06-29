Sept. 3: Boots & Brews Country Music Festival Returns with Headliner Brad Paisley

The legendary Boots & Brews has returned and this year headlining with country music Star Brad Paisley.
The event will return Saturday, Sept. 3 at Central Park in Santa Clarita with a few other performances to be announced.
Past performances include Chris Lane, Easton Corbin, Jake Owens, Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, and more. This year the much-adored country festival comes with a few added upgrades featuring exclusive vendors and bars for VIP guests, as well as a few family and friends packages.
Dust off those boots and dance along to some country music, tickets began at $59 +fees, and this year CBF Productions has added a multi-festival package allowing entry into the other venues.
Those who purchased a 2020 ticket can redeem their ticket for 2022 through a form submission.
To purchase a ticket visit the CBF Productions website. Tickets available include:
-General Admission
-VIP Admission
-Multi-Festival Pass
-Private “Corral”/Day Bed
-Private Cabana Experience
