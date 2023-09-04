header image

1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Sept. 30: SCAA Annual Art Classic Gala
| Monday, Sep 4, 2023
art classic
File photo. Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic.


The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the Cedar Hall Ballroom at The Centre.

This is the largest fine art show in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Gala and judged art show is a fundraiser that helps support the SCAA High School Art Scholarship Program, present free, live art demonstrations to the public and fund the SCAA 6th Street Gallery in Old Town Newhall.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association was started in 1989 when three artists came together and decided to create an association to support each other. They wanted this association to cater to the needs of the member artists, providing a social network wherein the artists could find advice and support. It’s come a long way from three artists to ore than 100 artist members.

The Centre, which is located at 20880 Centre Point Parkway in Santa Clarita, is a large expansive space where you will see art entered in several categories including Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor, Dry Media, Mixed Media, Photography, Sculpture and the Masters. All artwork is created by local artists and will be for sale. A silent auction will be ongoing throughout the event and attendees can enjoy hors d’oeuvre and live music.

The judges are award-winning artists Deborah Swan-McDonald and Glen Knowles.

For more information, call (661) 252-7639 or visit https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/.
