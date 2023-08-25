Sept. 9: Tennis Charity Tourney Fundraiser Benefits JED Foundation

1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
A charity tennis tournament fundraiser to benefit the JED Foundation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. on the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
The tournament is seeking players for doubles and mixed doubles matches. Fee is $20 per player.
Donations and sponsorships are sought.
This special event fundraiser will focus on mental health support. The JED Foundation helps teens struggling with anxiety and depression by connecting them with help.The Jed Foundation is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults, giving them the skills and support they need. For more information on the JED Foundation visit https://jedfoundation.org/the-story-of-jed/.
The event is hosted by West Ranch High School Varsity Tennis Team students Ethan Park, Kaden Sadaki and Arav Shad.
Press Paws Ranch Retreat is hosting a Sunset Movie Night fundraiser under the stars on Sept. 9. Press Paws is nonprofit retreat that strides to provide opportunities for individuals affected by cancer, and those who care for them, to engage with their environment and embrace the moment.
Get ready for a day of style, empowerment and community at the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley's 12th Annual Fashion Show Brunch "Small Town, Big World" to be held Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
The Jazz on Main event is a speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall in support of Bridge to Home. Enjoy an evening of jazz music from a talented group of artists. The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27 and feature two sets.
The Circle of Hope, Inc. Board of Directors has issued a statement to inform supporters of a recent change within its leadership team. Laura Kirchhoff, executive director, is no longer employed by Circle of Hope.
The Los Angeles County Film Office, part of the newly created County Department of Economic Opportunity, is hosting a free resource fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 to help connect actors, writers, performers, workers, and small businesses impacted the entertainment strikes to critical services and support.
The Los Angeles county Department of Arts and Culture's three grant opportunities are back. The Organizational Grant Program is for arts nonprofits, the Community Impact Arts Grant is for community nonprofits who offer arts programs and the internship program connects nonprofits to fully paid interns at no cost to their organization.
Innovative work by student filmmakers will be showcased during the upcoming 24th season of KCET’s Fine Cut Festival of Films, which presents an annual slate of animation, documentary and narrative short films. The 2023 lineup features 30 shorts by festival finalists, six of which were created by California Institute of the Arts students.
Cougars football fans can now purchase season tickets to all regular season home games through the College of the Canyons Athletic Department's electronic ticketing service provided by HomeTown Ticketing.
The Valencia Industry Association will host its After Five networking mixer at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event requires a brief background check to attend.
Join the city of Santa Clarita on an adventure at Central Park Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., as it hosts a Community Hike into the sunset. The hike also includes an opportunity for the community to help paint a mural.
The California State Auditor removed the state’s transportation infrastructure from its “high-risk list” Thursday after 16 years in recognition of the progress California has made in rebuilding and upgrading the state transportation system in recent years.
The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has awarded $455,000 in Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Incentive Grant funds to the William S. Hart Union High School District to support teachers in adding an additional authorization to their existing credentials.
It was a busy summer for California State University, Northridge Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting CSUN student-athletes.
