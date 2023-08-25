Sept. 9: Tennis Charity Tourney Fundraiser Benefits JED Foundation

A charity tennis tournament fundraiser to benefit the JED Foundation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. on the West Ranch High School tennis courts.

The tournament is seeking players for doubles and mixed doubles matches. Fee is $20 per player.

Donations and sponsorships are sought.

This special event fundraiser will focus on mental health support. The JED Foundation helps teens struggling with anxiety and depression by connecting them with help.The Jed Foundation is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults, giving them the skills and support they need. For more information on the JED Foundation visit https://jedfoundation.org/the-story-of-jed/.

The event is hosted by West Ranch High School Varsity Tennis Team students Ethan Park, Kaden Sadaki and Arav Shad.

For more information and to particpate email gamesethope@gmail.com.

For more updates visit @gamesethope on Instagram.

