Hart High School District Graduation Schedule

Graduation season is around the corner for the graduating seniors of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

All high school graduations will be held in the stadium at College of the Canyons, except for several of the smaller school programs.

Leading off the graduation season Castic High School will host graduation ceremonies on Monday, May 20.

Canyon High School seniors will “walk” on Tuesday, May 21.

West Ranch High School will graduate on Wednesday, May 22.

Golden Valley seniors graduate on Thursday, May 23.

The first week of graduation ceremonies will conclude with the Valencia High School graduation on Friday, May 24.

No graduations will be held over the weekend.

Graduations resume on Tuesday, May 28 with the Hart High School graduation ceremony.

Saugus High School hosts its graduation on Wednesday, May 29.

Bowman grads will receive their diplomas on Thursday, May 30.

Academy of the Canyons will graduate on Thursday, May 30 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.

Golden Oak Adult School will host graduates on Friday, May 17 at the Hart High Auditorium.

Learning Post Acadmey will graduate on Friday, May 17 at Canyon High School.

Sequoia School graduation will be held Wednesday, May 29 at La Mesa Junior High School.

The school year for the Hart District ends on May 30.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...