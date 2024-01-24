Reunion: Deputy Returns to West Ranch High School

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Allison Hook recently transferred to Santa Clarita Station from Palmdale Station a few months ago.

Hook holds a special connection to West Ranch High School in Valencia, as she graduated from there ten years ago. She has returned to her alma mater as the full-time School Resource Deputy.

What makes this story even more touching is the reunion with her former band teacher, who taught Hook during her time in the West Ranch High School band. This dedicated band teacher still offers musical wisdom at West Ranch High School.

Hook’s surprise appearance at the band practice took everyone by surprise. Initially, it seemed she was there to shut down the rehearsal, but to the delight of parents and students alike, Hook had a different plan, she joined the band for a musical collaboration.

This unforgettable reunion highlights Hook’s commitment and dedication to her role as a School Resource Deputy. It showcases the enduring bonds she formed at West Ranch High School. Her connection to the school will be beneficial with the hopes of making an impact on the lives of the students and faculty.

“I love the opportunity I’ve been trusted with to give back to the school that gave so much to me. I wouldn’t be where I am in this career without the discipline and fortitude, I learned through the West Ranch percussion program,” said Hook in a statement released to the public.

To view the video please click on the link.

