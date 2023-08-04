header image

Single Mothers Outreach Awarded $10K Spectrum Grant
| Friday, Aug 4, 2023
Check presentation
Left: Mayor Jason Gibbs joined Spectrum in presenting Single Mothers Outreach with a $10,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant. Pictured (L-R): Jessenia Arroyo, SMO, Spanish Coordinator; Roxana Topete, SMO, Director of Programs and Services; Shelly Jefferis, SMO, Board of Directors; Gina Bogna, SMO, Board of Directors; Stephen Sawyer, Spectrum, Director of Government Affairs; Mayor Jason Gibbs; Keri Askew Bailey, Spectrum, GVP of State Government Affairs; Martin Rodriguez, SMO, Board of Directors; Patty Norona, SMO, Board of Directors; Luz Garcia, SMO, Director of Operations; and Cody Saintgnue, actor.


Spectrum announced Friday a donation of $10,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

This is the second Spectrum Employee Community Grant awarded to Single Mothers Outreach, bringing the total donation to $15,000 for the organization from Charter Communications.

Single Mothers Outreach is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so families can become self-sustaining and thrive. Serving the Santa Clarita Valley area, the group helps single parents find jobs, get educated, secure housing, stabilize their children’s emotional states, manage their finances and help one another.

The Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented to Single Mothers Outreach at their annual back-to-school giveaway event on August 3. city of Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs participated in the celebration with Spectrum executives. The funding will support single parents with clothing, supplies, classes, mental health support and more.

“On behalf of the many families that we serve, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Spectrum for the generous $10,000 donation that will allow our organization to provide mental health services and other essential care to moms and children in need,” said Yorleni Sapp, executive director, Single Mothers Outreach. “The funding will support many single-parent families in our community who continue to struggle with the impact and effects of the pandemic.”

“Congratulations to Single Mothers Outreach for receiving this well-deserved Spectrum Employee Community Grant,” said Gibbs. “Their commitment to providing emergency stabilization, personalized case management and fostering a supportive community for single parents is truly commendable and makes a lasting impact on the lives of many in the Santa Clarita community.”

Spectrum employee Jeffrey Lee nominated Single Mothers Outreach for the grant.

“I’ve proudly supported Single Mothers Outreach for a few years now. SMO always rises to the occasion to help parents in our local community,” said Spectrum Senior Account Executive, Jeffrey Lee. “Seeing Spectrum help bridge the gap with these funds humbles me to know we can help make a difference.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to nearly 400 local nonprofits in 32 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Shannon Atkinson, Spectrum senior vice president. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work.”

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s more than 101,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available [here].

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice. For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found atcorporate.charter.com.

Jason Gibbs

Right: (L-R) Mayor Jason Gibbs and Keri Askew Bailey, Spectrum, GVP of State Government Affairs, help distribute free backpacks and school supplies to more than 150 parents and children at Single Mothers Outreach’s annual back-to-school giveaway in Santa Clarita.
