October 22
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Record 20th Coaster WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage
| Friday, Oct 22, 2021

 

 

Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC, today unveiled plans to add yet another record-breaking coaster—WONDER WOMAN™ Flight of Courage—to its unparalleled thrill ride lineup.

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s record 20th roller coaster—the most at any theme park in the world—will debut as the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet where riders will fly over 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories and soaring at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour.

The new coaster will be located in the six-acre DC UNIVERSE™ area of the park, which will be expanded and entirely remodeled to include a new, innovative restaurant and bar experience, plus retail locations featuring exclusive DC branded merchandise.

“This is an historic milestone for our park as we introduce the latest addition to our unrivaled coaster dynasty, WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage. Not only is this a record-breaking single-rail coaster, it brings Six Flags Magic Mountain’s coaster count to an unprecedented twenty, the most in the world,” said Park President Don McCoy. “Our partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment makes this accomplishment even more exciting, as we integrate the legacy of an iconic DC Super Hero into the theming of the ride. Additionally, we are creating a more innovative guest experience by redesigning one of our most popular areas, DC UNIVERSE, which will become the home of WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage,” added McCoy.

WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage exemplifies the Super Hero’s traits of strength and speed—showcasing the legacy of Wonder Woman herself. As guests enter the ride queue, influenced by Greek architecture and featuring tropical landscaping, they will be immersed in the story of her life and how she obtained her super powers. Riders will join forces with Wonder Woman in the fight for truth, justice, and equality, to embark on an incredible journey of heroic feats, propelling through dives, banks, rolls, and turns designed to challenge the bravest of thrill seekers.

WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage

Key features of WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage include:

– Themed entrance portal and queue inspired by the hidden island of Themyscira;

– Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each sitting one rider per row along the monorail track;

– 3,300 feet of single-rail, I-beam track;

– Tension-building ascent up a towering, 131-foot lift hill;

– Reaching speeds up to 58 mph;

– Intense elements including a steep, 87-degree first drop and overbanked cutback; and

– Three dramatic inversions including a 180-degree stall, raven dive, and zero-gravity roll.

The newly-themed DC UNIVERSE™ area, also includes the popular BATMAN™ The Ride and several other DC themed rides.

For more information about WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage, please visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

 

About Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including world-class roller coasters like West Coast Racers, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle, and X2.

Follow us on Twitter @sfmagicmountain

Like us on Facebook @sixflagsmagicmountain

Follow us on Instagram @sixflagsmagicmountain

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia’s iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

WONDER WOMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s21)
