October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Smyth Announces Santa Clarita Residents Allowed to Trick-or-Treat
| Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Cameron Smyth

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth addresses the public about the latest COVID-19-related developments in Santa Clarita on Oct. 14, 2020. Screenshot

Ahead of Halloween this year, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth announced Wednesday residents can trick-or-treat within the city, despite state and county officials recommending against traditional practices due to the pandemic.

“If you wish to trick-or-treat or trunk-or-treat in Santa Clarita, while the state is recommending against it, it is allowable within the city of Santa Clarita,” he said during a live city broadcast.

Los Angeles County Public Health officials said Wednesday cities cannot issue less-restrictive measures than the county, but because the county’s guidelines on certain Halloween practices such as trick-or-treating are only recommendations, the city is not in violation.

The county had previously issued measures prohibiting these activities, but later reversed them to read that they are not recommended, following backlash from residents who argued that such practices can safely continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, California released its restrictions, “strongly” discouraging door-to-door activities “we know pose a high risk of spreading COVID,” state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a news conference.

Residents are still expected to follow safety measures, such as physical distancing and wearing face masks and being mindful of others during the holiday, according to Smyth.

“If you want to trick-or-treat, be conscious of your neighbors or those in homes that you would usually hit on your streets, your usual routes,” he said. “Be sensitive to that, that you may have members of the community that aren’t comfortable yet. And, so, respect that and just move on to another home that is clearly displaying their willingness to participate in that.”

Activities that are prohibited under county and state guidance include large gatherings, festivals, carnivals, haunted house attractions or live entertainment. As a safer alternative to some of these activities, the city announced in September a drive-thru experience at the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, which has sold out. Residents will still have a chance to visit a public viewing of scarecrows created by community members at the Sports Complex on Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the city will not be citing individuals who choose to partake in trick-or-treating or similar activities, said Smyth.

City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program

City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s

Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has issued an "AA+" long-term rating on the city of Santa Clarita's $10 million Santa Clarita PFA Lease Revenue Bonds (Recreational Facility) Series 2020A and $4 million taxable series 2020A-T.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Small Business COVID Relief Program

Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Small Business COVID Relief Program
Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
In its meeting on Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council approved the Santa Clarita Small Business COVID Relief Grant program.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App

Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App
Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has launched a free educational mobile outdoor application to encourage its residents to learn more about the city's history and environmental conservation.
FULL STORY...
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and collaboration with the Veterans Collaborative, are proud to announce the honorees for the 10th Annual Salute to Patriots: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
Chamber Announces Salute to Patriots 2020 Honorees
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
The Saugus Union School District governing board decided to table its discussion on child care until its next board meeting Oct. 27.
Saugus Union Tables Discussion on District’s Child Development Program
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new live distance learning opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
SCV Water Launches Live Distance Learning for K-6th Students
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the revamp of our patriotic Hometown Hero Banner program.
City Lowers Price of Hometown Hero Banner Program
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
After an investigation lasting more than three years, the human remains found in a hilly, rugged stretch of terrain near Templin Highway in 2017 have been positively identified as belonging to a Palm Springs man who vanished in 2008.
Human Remains Found in 2017 Near Castaic Identified as Palm Springs Man
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
This year the Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding its 31st Annual Art Classic as a virtual experience due to these extraordinary times of social distancing, and not being able to hold a public event due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Oct. 17: SCAA’s Virtual Art Classic Awards Ceremony
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has launched a statewide fundraising effort to bolster aid for schools in regions ravaged by wildfires and other disasters.
California Education Department Launches Statewide Fundraiser for Schools Impacted by Wildfires
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
The U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request to halt the 2020 census count, and Thursday is the final deadline for residents to be counted.
Supreme Court Decision Moves 2020 Census Deadline to Thurs., Oct. 15
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,349 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 285K L.A. County Cases; SCV Cases Up to 6,666
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Mission Valley Bank will relaunch its 2020 Business Education series Thursday, Oct. 15 in a complimentary three-session livestream of the “Business Growth Through Challenging Times” series via Zoom starting at 9 a.m.
Mission Valley Bank Relaunches Education Series
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
The board of supervisors unanimously approved a motion to expand high-speed internet access for students and workers in need.
Supes OK Motion to Expand High-Speed Internet Access
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday to adopt a new regional blueprint that will bring arts education to young people throughout LA County.
Board of Supervisors Adopts Regional Blueprint for Arts Education
Firefighters Quickly Douse 4-Acre ‘Carl Fire’ in Newhall
Firefighters quickly doused a near-4-acre blaze in Newhall dubbed the "Carl Fire" Wednesday afternoon that prompted mandatory evacuations for some in the area.
Firefighters Quickly Douse 4-Acre ‘Carl Fire’ in Newhall
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Thursday, Oct. 15, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings has issued an "AA+" long-term rating on the city of Santa Clarita's $10 million Santa Clarita PFA Lease Revenue Bonds (Recreational Facility) Series 2020A and $4 million taxable series 2020A-T.
Santa Clarita Bonds Earn High AA+, AAA Ratings from Standard & Poor’s
Uber, Lyft Lobby California Appeals Court to Keep Drivers as Contractors
Arguing before a state appeals court Tuesday, Uber and Lyft lawyers predicted fewer rides for consumers, lower earnings for drivers and a spike in drunk-driving accidents if they are forced to classify California drivers as employees instead of contractors.
Uber, Lyft Lobby California Appeals Court to Keep Drivers as Contractors
Parks Services Bureau Caught in Crossfire Between Supes, Sheriff
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors' unanimous approval of a motion Tuesday to fund the Sheriff’s Department’s Parks Services Bureau was the latest salvo in the ongoing budget debate between the board and Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Parks Services Bureau Caught in Crossfire Between Supes, Sheriff
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Small Business COVID Relief Program
In its meeting on Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council approved the Santa Clarita Small Business COVID Relief Grant program.
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Small Business COVID Relief Program
State Panel Recommends More Than 3 Dozen Policing Reforms
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday released recommendations from his policing advisors for improving police response to protests and demonstrations and a series of actions in response.
State Panel Recommends More Than 3 Dozen Policing Reforms
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 283,750 Cases Countywide, 18 New Deaths; SCV Surpasses 6,600 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 790 new cases of COVID-19, with 6,608 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 283,750 Cases Countywide, 18 New Deaths; SCV Surpasses 6,600 Cases
Annual COC Canyon Country’s Star Party Taking on Virtual Format
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus will host its fall 2020 star party virtually Friday, Oct. 23, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Annual COC Canyon Country’s Star Party Taking on Virtual Format
