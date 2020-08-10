Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation

Two young Black men were detained at gunpoint by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Friday in an incident that was witnessed and videotaped by numerous residents.

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth issued a statement Monday afternoon saying a Sheriff’s Department investigation was underway and calling for one of the deputies involved to be removed from the field pending the investigation’s completion.

In a separate statement later Monday afternoon, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed an internal investigation was in progress.

A video posted on Instagram by Tammi Collins on Saturday went viral over the weekend and Monday morning.

“How will I help my son recover from this,” Collins wrote in her post, which follows complete:

“I wanted to share what happened to my son yesterday in SCV when he was with a couple of friends sitting at a bus stop headed home. He was attacked by a gentleman (homeless guy) who approached them and first asked them if they had any crack then tried to take their things. The guy became so aggressive that he took his shirt off pulled out a knife and whip them tried to stabbed them. His friends only had their skate boards to cover them from the knife and whip so they held it out to keep distance from this guy. Several bystanders including the restaurant manager of Buffalo Wild wings called the police to get help for the boys but “One” caller called the police and reported two black guys are attacking a homeless guy. This is how the police responded. This is something my son and his friends will never forget. I’m still wonder how will I ever help my son recover from this traumatic experience. Please pray for my family. Please Share to protect our kids!!!”

Smyth Statement

“The City of Santa Clarita is aware of the incident which took place this past Friday involving Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies detaining two people at gunpoint, and we are very concerned,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth.

“We have spoken to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and we are aware that a full investigation is underway regarding the level of response by the deputies.

“We have asked that the review be expedited and any necessary actions be taken. In addition, we have asked that the deputy be removed from the field pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Villanueva Statement

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued a statement on the incident Monday afternoon: “I have seen the recent video involving the Santa Clarita incident which has gone viral and I have concerns regarding the tactics employed. A call for service was received regarding a felony assault and the deputies detained those allegedly to be involved. The matter is currently being investigated.”