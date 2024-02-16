Cameron Smyth | A Journey Through the Silver Screen

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Dating back to the early 20th century, Santa Clarita has stood as a favored filming destination with silent movie productions seeking the region’s scenic backdrop for their films. The vast expanses of rugged mountains, sprawling ranches and iconic canyons provided filmmakers with a versatile canvas for their storytelling. Stars such as Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey and William S. Hart were among the first to be featured in films that showcased Santa Clarita’s captivating scenery.
A bill introduced in the California Legislature would further restrict the use of rat poison and allow members of the public to sue over illegal use and sale of rodenticides in the state.
College of the Canyons Baseball battled with visiting Cosumnes River College for the better part of 12 innings before Frankie Malagon delivered a pinch hit, RBI-sacrifice fly that put the Cougars ahead 2-1 and gave head coach Chris Cota his 500th career win.
College of the Canyons Men's Golf played its way to victory at the first Western State Conference tournament of the season hosted by Ventura College at River Ridge Golf Course.
Join hosts Carl and Terry Kanowsky for a very special evening with Pisoni Family Vineyards at Salt Creek Grille on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. The wine tasting is a special fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
The Wicked Chicken Restaurant on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 15.
Princess Cruises. headquartered in Valencia, has taken delivery of the Sun Princess from Fincantieri shipyards in Trieste, Italy. The Sun Prinncess is an entirely new ship platform designed by Fincantieri exclusively for the Princess brand.
Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Chair California State Assesmblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) announced a package of three bills dedicated to improving financial protections for reservists and ensuring the Department of Veterans Affairs is serving all veterans.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will appear as a guest at the Los Angeles County Youth Commission Fifth District "Listening Session" to be held Saturday, March 23 starting at 10 a.m.
The non-profit Fostering Youth Independence has begun the new year with the introduction of three new programs designed to give Santa Clarita Valley foster youth financial skills, a creative outlet to express their challenging experiences and, for those youth moving into a new place, the necessary household goods and study tools.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announces the details of its highly anticipated Fifth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, slated to take place on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 a.m.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners that property tax relief is available for those suffering damage from the recent torrent of storms.
Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge.
The Santa Clarita Valley Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their online Spring FUNdraiser with See’s Candies treats from now through March 18.
The Santa Clarita Public Library proudly unveils this year's chosen masterpiece for the One Story One City program , 'The Woman in the Castello' by Kelsey James.
One of my favorite sites on social media is the site called WeRateDogs. WeRateDogs asks pet owners to send photos of their dogs, then posts selected photos with humorous comments.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is committed to supporting children and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Annual Walk for Children's Cancer on Saturday, Apr. 20 at Central Park.
California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier of bones first excavated by archaeologists in Germany in the 1930s has contributed to the discovery that modern humans reached northwest Europe more than 45,000 years ago.
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in our lives.
Calling all young media creators in Santa Clarita Valley! Don't miss the NextGen MediaMakers Festival!
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced he has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Darryl Louis Marshall. He is a 72 year-old male Black who was last contacted on Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. on the 27800 block of Solamint Road in Canyon Country.
