1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Neon Nights Kicks Off SENSES Block Parties
| Thursday, Mar 21, 2024

cameron smythSee You at SENSES! Unveiling an Incredible Lineup of Block Parties

Did you know that each year, Main Street in Old Town Newhall undergoes countless makeovers for different events, such as Light Up Main Street and the Fourth of July Parade? One event in particular, though, transforms the street with a new theme from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month through October, SENSES Block Party! Featuring food trucks, adult beverages, live music and activities that truly test your skills, SENSES Block Party has been one of Santa Clarita’s most popular recurring events of the year. I am proud to share what we have in store for you through the rest of the year, along with some other good news: the first SENSES of the year is tonight!

As the sun sets, just know that the day isn’t over yet; there’s still time for a party – a SENSES Block Party! Join us for the kick-off to an incredible lineup for 2024, starting with Neon Nights, where vibrant lights and pulsating beats electrify the lively street. The activities offered tonight will also brighten up your evening, with neon miniature golf, a neon nerf war, inflatable golf darts and even an out-of-this-world neon experience in virtual reality. With the on-street bar hosted by Newhall Refinery, food trucks and live music ahead of you, I am confident this will be a great start to SENSES.

To get you in the mood for the 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Saddle Up for a western-themed extravaganza on April 18. Go back in time to the Wild West, line dance in your cowboy boots and grab a cocktail at the Eighth & Rail on-street saloon. Face your fears on the mechanical bull and embrace the country music that will have you ready to two step your way to the Cowboy Festival on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 at William S. Hart Park.

As they say in Alice in Wonderland, “Most everyone’s mad here,” but this is not the case at the Alice in Wonderland Block Party on May 16! Get dressed up in the theme of Alice in Wonderland, and wander down Main Street in its magical and fantastical setting, partaking in enchanted activities. On June 20, celebrate the longest day of the year, SENSES-style, for the Summer Solstice! Join us on Main Street as we bask in the warmth and welcome summer to Santa Clarita. Together with energizing live music, delicious food and fun activities, this will be one solstice to remember.

On July 18, we bring the Olympics to Main Street this year, so get ready for the SENSES Games! The streets will be transformed into an epicenter of sporting excitement, competition and celebration. Next month, believe it or not, Aug. 15 will be the 100th SENSES Block Party! Celebrate 13 years of memories from this incredible community event with The Big 100, where favorite themes from the past will be showcased, so join us as we reminisce and add to the excitement because we don’t stop at 100!

Yo-ho, yo-ho, it’s off to SENSES we go! Shiver yer timbers on Sept. 19, for a Pirate Block Party, where Main Street will undergo a complete makeover into a swashbucklin’ good time. Expect puzzling treasure hunts, sea shanties that will have you singing and dancing along, as well as bountiful adventures and activities. Oct. 17 will be the last SENSES of 2024, a conclusion to a memorable lineup. Just in time for Halloween, brace yourselves for a Pumpkin Palooza! The evening will be filled with everything pumpkin, from pumpkin-themed activities, specialty cocktails and more.

SENSES Block Parties are always a great time to come together as a community. I look forward to seeing you on Main Street! To learn more about SENSES, please visit OldTownNewhall.com.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.
