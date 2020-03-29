[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Snowpack Half Normal; California Experiencing Drought
| Sunday, Mar 29, 2020

Much of California remains in abnormally dry conditions and several regions in the north state are experiencing drought, according to a Thursday report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Despite a series of late-season storms giving the thirsty state much needed precipitation during March, it was not enough to make up for the rain and snow deficit run up during the inordinately dry winter.

“While the late-season precipitation has reduced irrigation demands and has provided a nice boost in soil moisture and snowpack, the moisture is generally too late for drought-stressed rangeland that has already lost forage yield potential due to winter drought,” the agency reported.

The latest storms brought the Northern Sierra snowpack to 53% of normal as April 1 approaches. The date is important for water managers because that is when the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is typically at its peak before it begins to melt and replenish reservoirs throughout California’s complex water system.

The Central Sierra’s snowpack stands at 55% of normal and the Southern Sierra is at 42% of normal.

California’s reservoirs are not yet up to full strength, a foreboding sign for a state that historically draws the lion share of its precipitation during the winter months and stores it for the dry summers.

Folsom Lake, for instance, is at 48% full at present and is at 78% of its historical average. Similarly, Lake Oroville is 64% full currently, 86% of its historic average.

California is set to get another round of precipitation over the weekend, but after that forecasts project clear skies and dry weather.

Still, officials haven’t abandoned hope.

“Right now, 2020 is on track to be a below-average year but we could still see large storms in March and April that will improve the current snowpack,” said Sean de Guzman, chief of Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section for the California Department of Water Resources.

The border of Oregon and California continues to be one of the hardest-hit areas in the American West.

“Below-normal seasonal precipitation was reflected by dry soils, sub-par snowpack, and unusually low streamflow,” the monitor said. “Patches of dryness and drought also stretched from the eastern slopes of the Cascades onto the northern High Plains.”

Near all of Oregon and most of central Washington remain categorized in “abnormally dry” conditions or varying levels of drought.

The Four Corners region, where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado intersect, continues to be hounded by drought-like conditions.

The area of the country experiencing the worst drought conditions is in Texas, along the Rio Grande and its border with Mexico. But the region enjoyed some rain over the past week, meaning the extent of area categorized as “extreme drought” was reduced since the last report.

Florida makes an unusual appearance on the drought monitor report. Usually replete with rain and moisture, most of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

“Warm, dry weather dominated the lower Southeast, including Florida, boosting irrigation demands and further reducing topsoil moisture,” the monitor reported. “Weekly temperatures averaged more than 10°F above normal in many areas from the central Gulf Coast into the Southeast, contributing to further introduction or intensification of abnormal dryness (D0) and moderate to severe drought.”

For California, a below-average water year will cause officials to fret. While most of the government’s attention is focused on the escalating coronavirus crisis, a paucity of precipitation could mean an early fire season and water restrictions in a time where people are being encouraged to repeatedly wash their hands.

 – Matthew Renda

 
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
FULL STORY...
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
FULL STORY...
Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
Sunday, Mar 29, 2020
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
Vasquez Rocks Easter Sunrise Service Canceled
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 332 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 2,126,  including 42 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, an increase of 17 percent in the last 24 hours.
L.A. County Sunday: Cases Climb from 36 to 42 in SCV; 2,136 Countywide
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Many healthcare professionals make house calls: nurses, physical and occupational therapists, wound care specialists, nutritionists, social workers, psychologists and case managers. What rules protect patients and the healthcare professional?
House Calls: What Are the Rules? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
Looking for comfort and friendship? Molly might be just what you need.
Need a Friend? Adopt a Social Distancing Partner
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
On Saturday, many state parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices.
After Onslaught, All State Parks Closed to Vehicles
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
I listen to the complaints about how horrible this “social distancing” thing is. I just think about the time I was underwater for 87 days.
Grounded Again | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Patrolling in Canyon Country, a deputy found two loaded firearms in vehicle that was stopped for speeding, in addition to various narcotics.
Local Man, 34, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Youth Services Unit has developed an online curriculum for explorer recruits for Academy Class 104.
Sheriff’s Dept. Develops Online Explorer Curriculum
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new deaths and 344 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus for a total of 1,804 cases, including 36 in the Santa Clarita Valley, a 33% increase over Friday's reported 27.
L.A. County Saturday: 344 More Cases to 1804; SCV Cases Up 33%
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
California now has 4,643 confirmed cases, including 73 healthcare workers.
California Saturday: 29% More Deaths in 1 Day; 4,643 Cases
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Waiting rooms are empty, appointment cancellations escalating, and there are no walk-in visits. If this were because of great doctoring, I would feel proud and worthy. But, no.
The Struggling Doctor’s Office | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
Students may retake any course attempted during the pandemic; colleges must disregard the previous grade. The deadline to select pass/no pass is extended.
State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
#TeamLA is a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public - to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.
UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
NRA Sues State, County Over Closure of ‘Nonessential’ Gun Stores
The National Rifle Association and other gun advocate organizations sued Los Angeles County and other officials, claiming the shutdown of gun shops in the county as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus outbreak violates the Constitution.
NRA Sues State, County Over Closure of ‘Nonessential’ Gun Stores
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper's action creates a conditional pre-authorization in response to FEMA requests that ensures quicker federal funding for State National Guard forces mobilizing to aid in whole-of-government COVID-19 response efforts.
Pentagon Speeds Funding Process for State National Guard Rollout
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
The order allows the Judicial Branch to allow for remote depositions in every case (the law had previously required that parties be deposed in person) and electronic service of process.
Gov.’s Order Allows Online Process-Serving, Depositions, More Court Flexibility
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Those in charge of quarantined soldiers kept them isolated from communities and inoculated as many as they could. Thirty percent of the population died.
COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Newsom Orders Statewide Halt to Residential Tenant Evictions
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday banning the enforcement of evictions of residential renters affected by coronavirus COVID-19 through May 31, 2020.
Newsom Orders Statewide Halt to Residential Tenant Evictions
L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
California Friday: State Reports 3,801 COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths
California now has 3,801 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health reported Friday.
California Friday: State Reports 3,801 COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths
March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve
While the statewide evictions moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday covers residential tenants only, the Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. to consider an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit evictions of both residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve
