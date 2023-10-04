Record-Breaking Amount of Stormwater Captured in L.A.

While L.A. County is no longer in a drought after the last winter season brought heavy rain and historic snowfall, the heat of summer still continues.

With warm weather in Southern California continuing well into fall, it is crucial to be efficient with water supplies year-round and invest in local water resources. L.A. County has several programs working to increase local water supplies, clean up the groundwater far below our feet, recycle water to be used again, and capture and clean water from storms.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, L.A. County has captured 196 billion gallons of stormwater at groundwater recharge facilities in L.A. County. This is enough water for 4.8 million residents of L.A. County for a year, which represents 301% of the annual average of 65 billion gallons per year.

With programs like the Safe Clean Water Program and the County Water Plan, L.A. County is establishing a framework to address critical water needs, including increasing our local water supply, improving water quality and watershed health, protecting public health and other identified priorities.

While this year’s rains may have relieved L.A. County from being in a severe drought and major efforts are underway to address critical water needs, it is crucial to improve the efficiency of water use and encourage conservation of water resources.

All residents need to take critical steps now to conserve and safeguard water supplies for the future. Through simple steps like dialing back your irrigation timers, fixing all leaks and broken sprinklers, swapping out high-water-using devices, updating your yard to a waterwise landscape design and not letting water run down the street, you can be part of the water-saving solution.

