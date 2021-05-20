SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday

Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series! Packed with plays from across the nation and the world, the theme of this series is “current zeitgeist,” with each of the plays focusing on the defining spirit in today’s world.

The plays will vary from solo shows to original one-act comedies, a special halfway-to-Christmas treat and more!

The first play will kick off on May 21, and the festival will run until June 25, 2021. In addition to the plays being featured each week, the festival will also include MAINcast, an in-depth look at each of the productions with the director and cast members. Theatrical performances will take place every Friday at 7:00 p.m. on the City’s YouTube page and on The MAIN’s Facebook page. All of the shows are free, and we invite our community to support and partake in the thrill of live theatre from the comfort of your own home.

Kicking off the lineup is the play Then and Now, written by Collette Cullen and directed by Maya Shimmin. The subsequent five weeks will feature the following plays: Aloha Attire, Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies, Connie, 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse and A Very COVID Christmas Carol.

To see more information on the lineup or MAINcast, please visit Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall or atthemain.org. For questions about The MAIN, please email Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.

