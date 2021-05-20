SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday

Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series! Packed with plays from across the nation and the world, the theme of this series is “current zeitgeist,” with each of the plays focusing on the defining spirit in today’s world.
The plays will vary from solo shows to original one-act comedies, a special halfway-to-Christmas treat and more!
The first play will kick off on May 21, and the festival will run until June 25, 2021. In addition to the plays being featured each week, the festival will also include MAINcast, an in-depth look at each of the productions with the director and cast members. Theatrical performances will take place every Friday at 7:00 p.m. on the City’s YouTube page and on The MAIN’s Facebook page. All of the shows are free, and we invite our community to support and partake in the thrill of live theatre from the comfort of your own home.
Kicking off the lineup is the play Then and Now, written by Collette Cullen and directed by Maya Shimmin. The subsequent five weeks will feature the following plays: Aloha Attire, Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies, Connie, 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse and A Very COVID Christmas Carol.
Following passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind animal lovers that National Rescue Dog Day is Thursday, May 20. National Rescue Day was created to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs available in shelters across the country.
For the conclusion of it's latest Paying with a Purpose campaign, Logix federal credit union has raised $20,000 to benefit five local nonprofits that work to build the connection between people and their animal companions.
In an elaborate drill held on the banks of Castaic Lake on Tuesday, approximately 100 men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department participated in an active shooter training, honing their skills to not only be physically ready for that type of situation, but mentally, as well.
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the Hart High School Indian mascot once again during its Wednesday night governing board meeting, but this time with the intention to discuss their potential plans or solutions to the issue.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center.
The Greater Los Angeles Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is pleased to announce that Jamie Alamillo from the Santa Clarita Valley has been nominated as a candidate for LLS’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year.
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that its nonprofit foundation, Logix Community Stars, distributed $100,000 this month to four local nonprofit organizations, including Circle of Hope in Santa Clarita.
