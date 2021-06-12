header image

June 11
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
State and Federal Government Restore Nearly $1 Billion in Funding to the High-Speed Rail Project
Friday, Jun 11, 2021
high speed rail
Artist’s rendering of a California high-speed rail trainset. (California High-Speed Rail Authority photo)

By Matthew Renda

(CN) — California’s high-speed rail project got a much-needed boost Friday when the federal government agreed to restore nearly $1 billion in grant funding for the embattled infrastructure project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation came to a settlement with the state of California regarding $929 million in federal grants that the Trump administration tried to rescind in 2019 when California Governor Gavin Newsom announced near-term changes to the scope of the project.

“Restoring nearly $929 million in grant funding back to California’s high-speed rail project will continue to spur job creation, advance the project and move the state one step closer to getting trains running in California as soon as possible,” Newsom said Friday in a prepared statement.

The Biden administration was widely anticipated to make the move, given that the Trump administration often went out of its way to tussle with the state of California, which is seen by conservatives as emblematic of a big-government, tax and spend philosophy.

The largest infrastructure project in the United States has been buffeted by Republicans and Democrats alike as the project has faced consistently snarled by right-of-way lawsuits, cost overruns and schedule delays.

The cost of the project has ballooned from an initial price tag of $32 billion to nearly $100 billion by recent estimates. In reaction to increasing costs and schedule delays, Newsom announced during his first State of the State speech, that he was reducing the immediate scope of the project — originally designed to connect Los Angeles to San Francisco in around 2 1/2 hours — to focus on the Central Valley section that connects Bakersfield to Merced.

Trump used that reduction to argue California violated the stipulations of the grant funding of $929 that had already been awarded to the state and attempted to recoup the funds.

The fight persisted in the form of a lawsuit filed by California, but once President Joe Biden defeated Trump last November, most pundits expected the fight to end.

“The department is excited about reestablishing this important relationship with the state of California and is committed to fulfilling its oversight responsibilities,” said Amit Bose, deputy administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration. “This settlement is an important step in advancing an economically transformational project in California.”

The statement is an important symbol for the state of California, which will need more federal funding to finish both the Central Valley portion of the rail and ultimately the original vision of a high-speed rail network spanning the entire Golden State.

Supporters of high-speed rail say an electrified network of high-speed trains can provide Californians with a more climate-friendly alternative to interstate travel, while furnishing a proof-of-concept for high-speed rail in America — a concept that has worked well in other places throughout the world.

“With this settlement, it’s clear we once again have a strong federal partner on this challenging but transformative project,” said Brian Kelly, the CEO of the California High Speed Rail Authority. “We appreciate FRA’s expression of confidence that we are getting this project on the right track.”

The authority is the public body instantiated for the sole purpose of overseeing the construction of the rail network and its early operation. Once up and running, the authority will turn the project over to private partners that will seek to run the network at a profit to lift the burden from state taxpayers.

Many critics are wary that ridership numbers in the Central Valley will be sufficient to make the project self-sustainable in the early going, but supporters say demand will increase once more connections are made.

The Central Valley segment includes a 119-mile segment from Bakersfield to Merced and is currently under construction.

Construction continues on an elevated section of high-speed rail track near downtown Fresno, California. | Photo: Matthew Renda/CNS.

Construction continues on an elevated section of high-speed rail track near downtown Fresno, California. | Photo: Matthew Renda/CNS.

The authority says there is an average of 1,100 workers on the job at any given moment, bolstering contentions from Democrats that infrastructure projects are not as wasteful as critics contend, but also provide a net benefit to the economy by providing stable high-paying jobs.

The Biden administration is currently negotiating a large infrastructure package with Republican senators, but the president’s initial budget included the allocation of $80 billion for the expansion and maintenance of railways in the United States.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said he would like to see the United States lead the world in high-speed rail. And while he demurred when asked if the feds were poised to contribute to the bullet-train project in California, he did say the money was to create new tracks across the country.

“What’s great about the scale of the American Jobs Plan is it’s going to support both of those things: maintenance that we’ve needed to do all along, and a chance to build new routes and expand what Americans can access,” Buttigieg said in April.

With Friday’s announcement, there is a renewed sense of optimism around the project that has been absent for the past several years. However, a lot of work remains to complete the project — including overcoming a deep sense of bipartisan skepticism regarding the project’s cost and feasibility.

Cooling Centers to Open In Anticipation of Excessive Heat
Friday, Jun 11, 2021
Cooling Centers to Open In Anticipation of Excessive Heat
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita will have its three branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library open as cooling centers beginning Tuesday, June 15.
Local Legislators See Bills Move Forward
Friday, Jun 11, 2021
Local Legislators See Bills Move Forward
State legislators had until June 4 to pass their bills out of the house in which they originated, and legislators representing the Santa Clarita Valley are reporting multiple bills on the move.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart High School’s Summer Show Choir Camp to Return
Hart High School’s show choir is once again hosting its Summer Show Choir Camp next month for students fifth grade and up.
Cooling Centers to Open In Anticipation of Excessive Heat
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita will have its three branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library open as cooling centers beginning Tuesday, June 15.
Local Legislators See Bills Move Forward
State legislators had until June 4 to pass their bills out of the house in which they originated, and legislators representing the Santa Clarita Valley are reporting multiple bills on the move.
No Foul Play Suspected in Castaic Lake Investigation
Although they are still awaiting the autopsy results, Los Angeles County Homicide Bureau detectives said they do not believe at this time that foul play resulted in a body being discovered near Castaic Lake on Tuesday.
Hospital Officials Say Fire Captain Now in ‘Fair’ Condition
In an improvement from his critical, yet stable, status last week, the Los Angeles County Fire Department captain hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is in “fair” condition, according to officials.
Today in SCV History (June 11)
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Co. [story]
Bonelli
Registration Open for Walmart Santa Clarita’s Free Virtual Community Academy
For the past few years, Walmart Academies have focused on training our associates to succeed in their jobs and upskill for the future.
Princess Cruises Unveils New On-Demand Feature that Increases Personalized Service
Princess is introducing a new on-demand service that allows guests to call a crew member to their exact location to make an in-person request for assistance.
Canyon Country Park’s Inclusive Play Area Earns Award for Innovative Design
Following its selection by the American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter as a 2020 Project of the Year, the city of Santa Clarita’s Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park was recently named the Innovative Design of the Year Project by the APWA’s High Desert Branch.
Annual SCV Water Quality Report Released
SCV Water’s 2021 Annual Water Quality Report is now available.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Saugus Circle K Robbery Suspects
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying three robbery suspects who physically assaulted a Circle K clerk in Saugus in April.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,031; New Vaccination Sweepstakes Coming to L.A. County Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 7 new deaths and 220 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,031 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
June 21: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Virtual Resume, Interview Workshop
Thinking about a career move? Jumping back into the job market after a challenging year? With the end of the pandemic in sight, people may be wondering about their next job prospects, career choices, or what's next on the horizon.
June 12: Outlets at Tejon Unveil Interactive Art Walls
In anticipation of the grand opening of their newest tenant, Bird Dog Arts, the Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce, it will be hosting “Art at OAT.”
Hart Teachers Protest to Demand Pay Raise
More than 200 teachers gathered outside the William S. Hart Union High School District office ahead of Wednesday’s board meeting, sharing frustration over their salaries.
Saugus Union Breaks Ground on New Cedarcreek, Skyblue Mesa Facilities
The Saugus Union School District held groundbreaking events last week for a handful of new buildings coming to the Cedarcreek and Skyblue Mesa elementary schools.
Today in SCV History (June 10)
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which will headline Fourth of July festivities in the city after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
Newhall School District Announces Three New Leaders For District Schools
Newhall School district has announced three new changes to school administrators  for the district in the coming school year. 
California Department Of Public Health Highlights Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility
The California Department of Public Health released their latest "On the Record" ethnic media column encouraging families to vaccinate their 12-15 year olds against COVID-19. 
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,024; LADPH To Hold Virtual Townhall Thursday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday four new deaths and 202 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,024 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Shooting From Memorial Day Under Investigation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a Memorial Day shooting that had no reported injuries, despite about two dozen rounds being fired at a vehicle next to a group of people. 
City Showcases New Art, Seeks Artists For Upcoming Exhibitions
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting two events with an emphasis on art and is seeking artists for three new future exhibitions.
