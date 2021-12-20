header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 20
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
State Parks Lineup Includes First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count
| Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Red Rock Canyon State Park

California State Parks released the upcoming holiday lineup, which includes Interpretive Programs, First Day Hikes, Christmas Bird Count, and volunteer opportunities.

Red Rock Canyon State Park Interpretive Programs

Red Rock Canyon State Park’s visitor center is currently open Fridays – Sundays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.. The visitor center features colorful displays and dioramas illustrating Red Rock’s unique geology, fossils, Kawaiisu Indian culture, early settler history, flora and fauna, and Hollywood connection. The gift shop offers books, toys and souvenirs.  Red Rock Canyon State Park: 37749 Abbott Drive, Cantil (22 miles north of Mojave on State Route 14, near California City).

Please note: Programs are subject to cancellation without notice. Check www.Facebook.com/RedRockCanyonStatePark for latest updates.

Saturday, Dec 18:  Docent led nature walk of the “Ricardo Nature Trail.” Learn about various plants and their flowers along with the small animals and how they adapted to the harsh desert environment.  Meet at the Ricardo Trailhead across from the visitor center at 9:00 a.m.

*****

Kick-Off the New Year with First Day Hikes at Saddleback Butte State Park

Rejuvenate by taking a family friendly trek through a state park close to home

Make a New Year’s resolution to your health and happiness by kicking off 2020 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park on January 1st, as part of America’s State Parks’ First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.  America’s State Parks First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike at a state park.  First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family.

At Saddleback Butte State Park, staff and volunteers will lead three hikes, which vary from an easy half-mile stroll to a strenuous five-mile hike up the butte. Check-in for all hikes is at the park Visitor Center, 17102 East Avenue J, Lancaster (corner of 170th St E and East Avenue J, near Lake Los Angeles). Bring a lunch to enjoy in the park’s Picnic Area after returning from the hikes! Kids are welcome, but dogs are not allowed on trails in California State Parks (with the exception of trained service animals/no comfort animals).

 – 9:00 a.m.: Hike to top of Saddleback Butte

Skill level: moderately strenuous. Five miles and about three hours roundtrip; 1000 ft of elevation gain to an incredible view across the Mojave Desert.  Bring water and wear good hiking shoes and layered clothing; it can be very windy at the top.

 – 10:00 a.m.: Loop Hike across the park

Skill level: easy to moderate.  3.4 miles with little elevation gain; about 1 ¾ hours. Dress for the weather; bring water and hat, walking sticks are optional. Enjoy the beautiful high desert views over the Antelope Valley; this is a great winter’s hike.

 – 11:00 a.m.: Dowen Nature Trail

Skill level: Easy.  Guided interpretive tour along the nature trail.  Learn about the unique natural and cultural history of the local area. 1/2 mile loop with mild elevation gain, about 1 hour; wheelchair/stroller accessible.

Park entrance fees are waived for the day, so you can go on your own hike as well! Visit www.Facebook.com/SaddlebackButte for park information and updates.

Nation-wide information about the First Day Hikes offered, their difficulty and length, and tips can be found at www.StateParks.org. America’s State Parks is committed to promoting outdoor recreation in state parks as a way to address obesity, especially among children.  Getting kids outside and unplugged from video games and other electronic media creates a unique connection with nature that promotes physical and mental well-being and encourages creativity and stewardship of our shared resources.

*****

Join the Christmas Bird Count at Red Rock Canyon State Park

On Sunday, Jan. 2, Red Rock Canyon State Park will host their annual Christmas Bird Count, with adjustments to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Audubon’s annual count is the longest running Citizen Science survey in the world. Since the first count in 1900, the Christmas Bird Count has provided critical data on population trends.  Prior to the turn of the century, people engaged in a holiday tradition known as the Christmas “Side Hunt”; they would choose sides and go afield with their gun, and whoever brought in the biggest pile of feathered (and furred) quarry won. Around the turn of the 20th century, observers and scientists were just beginning to become concerned about declining bird populations so ornithologist Frank Chapman, an early officer in the then budding Audubon Society, proposed a new holiday tradition- a “Christmas Bird Census”- that would count birds in the holidays rather than hunt them.

Red Rock Canyon State Park’s count registration and birding area assignments must be done in advance: call or text Bird Count Coordinator Alexia at (661) 810-6268 before 6:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan, 2 to register and get additional instructions. For the safety of participants, birding groups may only consist of single domestic units, and must have at least one person with above-beginner level bird ID knowledge. Be aware there is little to no cell phone service in the park. Bring layered clothing, binoculars, shoes that can get muddy, water, snacks and lunch.

For more information about the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, visit www.ChristmasBirdCount.org.

 

When: Sunday, Jan. 2.

 

Advance Registration Required:  Call or text Alexia at (661) 810-6268 before 6:30 a.m., January 2nd

*****

Volunteer Training at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum

Are you interested in learning about American Indian cultures, and enjoy meeting people from around the world? The Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park, near Lake Los Angeles, is offering a 2-day training for volunteers to staff the museum on weekends and assist with special events. The sessions will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on January 8 and 9, 2022 (participants must attend both days). With additional training, volunteers may also assist with leading tours and school programs.

Participants will learn about the California, Great Basin Desert and Southwest American Indian cultures; the artifacts in the museum’s collections; the colorful history of the park; and receive training for museum staffing and other volunteer duties. Additional continuing education opportunities for volunteers are offered monthly by park staff.

Volunteers must be interested in learning, have a positive attitude, and respect cultural diversity. No experience or prior knowledge is required. Participants must attend both training days, be age 18 or over, and pass a background check to volunteer. Scheduling is flexible, and a minimum of one 5-hour shift per month is expected. Per COVID-19 Guidelines, face coverings are required inside the museum and during training. Bring a friend to the training and volunteer together!

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP contains the combined collections of initial owner Howard Arden Edwards and subsequent owner Grace Oliver. The museum exhibits more than 3,000 rare objects from the Antelope Valley, California Coast, Great Basin and the Southwest. The Antelope Valley was an important four-way trade route at least 4,000 years ago. The trade route enriched the material and social resources to Antelope Valley residents, allowing large villages to develop near the valley’s springs.

For more information or to sign up for the training, call (661) 946-3055, (711, TTY relay service) or email Peggy.Ronning@parks.ca.gov.

When: January 8 and 9, 2022, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Participants must attend both days)

Cost: Free

Location: Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP, 15701 East Ave. M, Lancaster (near Lake Los Angeles).

Directions: From the 14 Freeway in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for 1 mile to the museum.
