1888 - Olympian Jim Thorpe, "America's greatest athlete," born in Indian Territory (probably near Prague, Okla.); later in life, appeared in many B-Westerns shot in Placerita Canyon [story]
Jim Thorpe
State Senators Announce $1 Billion Wildfire-Prevention Package, Legislation
| Friday, May 28, 2021
Sen. Henry Stern, D-Calabasas, during a virtual news conference Thursday, May 27, 2021.

A group of seven state senators announced Thursday their “Blueprint for a Fire Safe California,” which includes 11 pieces of legislation and a $1 billion budget package geared toward wildfire preparedness and prevention.

Sen. Henry Stern, D-Calabasas, who represents parts of Santa Clarita, joined fellow members of the Senate’s Wildfire Working Group for a virtual news conference to announce the legislative and budget package.

“It’s a very momentous occasion,” said Stern, calling the spending “transformative investments.” “I think this marks a moment that’s been years in the making.”

Stern said he was personally impacted by the 2018 Woolsey Fire, which burned nearly 100,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

“In addition to some of the efforts we’ve highlighted today on forest management and health, hardening and people are really going to be part of the solution,” he said. “We’re investing now in the Senate co-equally in hardening alongside the fuels management piece.”

Senate Bill 63, authored by Stern and part of the senate’s wildfire legislative package, would address fire prevention through “improved vegetation management and expanding the areas where enhanced fire safety building standards apply,” according to the bill.

All bills included in the senators’ legislative package will be on the Senate floor in the coming week.

“SB 63 is going to be a crucial part … by training a resiliency workforce in our communities by letting volunteers and community members get engaged,” Stern said. “It can’t just be home by home. It has to be a community at a time.”

Stern also co-authored SB 12, which would add new building standards in very high-fire severity zones, with Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Sonoma, who is the chairman of the Senate’s Wildfire Working Group.

“To just blindly build deeper and deeper into very high-fire severity zones, without any of those safety standards in place, will only exacerbate this risk further,” he said.

In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom approved $536 million to prepare for California’s wildfire season.

Locally, Stern said the new fire prevention grants have been doing more than removing brush.

“We’re already establishing oak land buffers to slow down the spread of these embers to use nature as our ally in chaparral areas,” Stern said, “not as our enemy.”

The additional $1 billion for wildfire preparedness and prevention proposed by the Senate will be heard in the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee on Tuesday.

DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August
Friday, May 28, 2021
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through August 31, 2021 allowing commercial drivers to continue to deliver essential products and supplies.
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 28, through next Thursday, June 3, at all the Los Angeles County-run vaccination sites, L.A. city sites and the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine or bringing a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the Los Angeles Kings or the L.A. Galaxy.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
Castaic Union School District Welcomes a New Principal
The Board of Trustees at Castaic Union School District unanimously approved the appointment of its new principal, Lisa Loscos, at Northlake Hills Elementary School during Thursday's special board meeting.
DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through August 31, 2021 allowing commercial drivers to continue to deliver essential products and supplies.
June 4: Summer Trolley Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s free Summer Trolley will make its grand return to Santa Clarita, offering rides to visitors and residents beginning Friday, June 4, through September 12.
State Senators Announce $1 Billion Wildfire-Prevention Package, Legislation
A group of seven state senators announced Thursday their “Blueprint for a Fire Safe California,” which includes 11 pieces of legislation and a $1 billion budget package geared toward wildfire preparedness and prevention.
June 5: City Announces Free Tire Collection Event for All LA County Residents
The city of Santa Clarita announced it will hold a free Tire Collection Event on Saturday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot where all L.A. County Residents are welcome to dispose of their used tires.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County, State Offering Vaccine Sweepstakes, Giveaways; SCV Cases Total 27,934
Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 28, through next Thursday, June 3, at all the Los Angeles County-run vaccination sites, L.A. city sites and the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older getting their first vaccine or bringing a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the Los Angeles Kings or the L.A. Galaxy.
CHP’s K-9 Unit Assists in Discovering Approximately 10 Pounds of Meth
A K-9 unit working with officers from the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office helped in the discovery of approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday.
Steel Sculptures Coming to New Canyon Country Community Center
The Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday a $60,000 budget for three sculptures at the new Canyon Country Community Center.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Announces Showcase Winners
Santa Clarita Sister Cities is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase – Donnah Moon from West Ranch High School for Art, Lizbet Herrera from Bowman High School for Photography, Sophia Rostamo from Saugus High School for Essay, DongChan Im from Valencia High School for Poetry, Danielle Sligh from Hart High School for Original Music, and Emma Reed from Canyon High School for Reinterpreted Music.
L.A. County Disaster Help Center Recognized Nationally for Helping Thousands During Pandemic
The National Association of Counties has recognized the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and its partners with a prestigious 2021 Achievement Award in the category of Civic Education and Public Information for the launch of the L.A. County Disaster Help Center.
One Person Sustained Moderate Injuries After Vehicle Drives off Bridge on Soledad Canyon Road
A vehicle drove over the side of a bridge on Soledad Canyon Road near Agua Dulce Canyon Road early Thursday morning.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County Parks & Rec Summer Programs
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation teamed up with some of the best instructors in Los Angeles to bring you hundreds of classes for all ages, levels and budgets.
Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic.
June 2: L.A. County Youth@Work Kick-Off
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development will join Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Aging and Community Services, other County Departments, business partners, and youth participants to launch the Summer 2021 Kick-Off of Youth@Work.
COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
CHP’s Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period Begins Friday
Memorial Day is the traditional start to the summer travel season, and this weekend California’s roadways will likely be bustling with activity.
Cancer Survivor Becomes LLS’ Gold Coast Man Of The Year
A cancer survivor's drive to test himself lead him to becoming LLS' Gold Coast Man of the Year, while raising money to fuel cancer research.
Stay Green Inc. Among Top 100 Landscape Firms Recognized
Stay Green Inc. has been placed in Lawn and Landscaping Magazine's top 100 landscaping companies in North America. 
Local 11-Year-Old Builds Her Own Lending Library For The Community
As a way to give back to her community, 11-year-old Taylor Butler built a lending library, where people can leave and take books for free.
City Announces Fourth Of July Patriotic Tour For 2021
After months of shutdowns, Santa Clarita is celebrating this year's Independence Day with the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour.  
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 0 COVID Hospitalizations Since Pandemic Began ; SCV Cases Total 27,901
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
