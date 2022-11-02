header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 2
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
| Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022
Water drop


State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.

Under Thurmond’s leadership, California worked proactively to provide additional resources to help our students beyond 2024, when the federal relief funding expires. These efforts included the $7.9 billion Learning Recovery Emergency Block Grant available to schools in this year’s state budget. These one-time funds are to be used through 2027–28 on strategies to support academic learning recovery, including intensive tutoring, additional instructional time, accelerated learning strategies, early literacy intervention, other learning supports, and staff and student social and emotional well-being following two-and-a-half challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of two equal apportionments began to go out yesterday to county offices of education, and local educational agencies (LEAs) should start receiving funds shortly thereafter to help with learning recovery through the 2027–28 school year. The second installment is planned for spring 2023. Total allocation amounts for each LEA are available on CDE’s Funding Results web page. County superintendents were notified this week of the first apportionment via this letter from CDE.

“We pushed hard for these historic state investments, knowing that California students—along with everyone in the nation—have been through a very difficult time and faced many challenges,” said Superintendent Thurmond. “Now that the state has provided these unprecedented resources, we want to turn dollars into impact, work with our schools so they learn about best practices for learning acceleration and recovery, and highlight research and proven strategies for improving the lives of all students.”

Additional state resources for districts to support learning recovery efforts include an extra $3 billion for expanded learning, for an ongoing total of $4 billion, to lower staff-to-pupil ratios and increase time during the school year, summer school, and intersessional programs, as well as $250 million to develop literacy programs and hire and train reading and literacy coaches and specialists.

Last month, Thurmond launched the first in a series of virtual webinars to update LEAs, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on learning acceleration and the ways schools are using billions of dollars in state funding to successfully address learning loss from the pandemic. Thurmond and the CDE will host the next in this series of webinars on November 10, and an invitation will be sent to LEAs with more information later this week.

The CDE has also created an online resource for LEAs to support their efforts to promote learning recovery. This new CDE Learning Acceleration and Recovery Resources web page centralizes information for several programs that can be used to support learning recovery efforts. This includes several highlights of what LEAs have done with multiple funding sources to accelerate learning.

For more information, LEA staff may contact the CDE School Improvement and Support Office at LREBG@cde.ca.gov. Read more about the grant on the CDE Learning Recovery Emergency Block Grant web page.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration

State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
FULL STORY...

Nov 2: Hart School District Board Meeting

Nov 2: Hart School District Board Meeting
Monday, Oct 31, 2022
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Sweeps West Ranch Classics

Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Sweeps West Ranch Classics
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, "The Raven."
FULL STORY...

CDE Releases 2022 California School Testing Scores

CDE Releases 2022 California School Testing Scores
Monday, Oct 24, 2022
The California Department of Education released assessment data today that provide further evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on student academic achievement and underscore the urgency of continuing to address student needs through focused efforts such as expanded learning time and learning acceleration strategies.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science

Hart District Release 2022 State Test Results in English, Math, Science
Monday, Oct 24, 2022
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Valencia HS Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Takes First Place
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
State Superintendent Disburses $4 Billion for Learning Recovery, Announces Next Webinar on Learning Acceleration
Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County. 
Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County
CSUN Professor Receives NSF Grant to Study Adhesives Inspired by Geckos
Many a young child has spent a lazy sunny afternoon watching in awe as a gecko journeyed across the landscape. Its adhesive-like toepads keeping the lizard upright and moving regardless of the surface gravel, a tree branch, a stucco wall or even a glass window.
CSUN Professor Receives NSF Grant to Study Adhesives Inspired by Geckos
College of the Canyons Ranked Among Top 35 Community Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 17 and 35 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
College of the Canyons Ranked Among Top 35 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors
On the eve of the Big West Men’s Soccer Championships getting underway, CSUN’s David Diaz was named The Big West Men’s Soccer Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
Men’s Soccer: Diaz First CSUN Freshman of the Year Since 2005; 6 Matadors Earn All-Conference Honors
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
New LA County Justice Care and Opportunities Department Aims to Transform the Justice Landscape
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Happy November. Our October events were a blast. We had a really awesome Chat & Chill with guest speaker Chris Velona from Project Sebastian.
JCI Santa Clarita President’s November Message
Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.
Grants Awarded to CSUs to Support Educational Equity, Innovation
TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.
TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of seven new deaths and 868 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Deaths, Positive Cases Continue Decline
UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Nov. 1 the selection of the University of California, Los Angeles to conduct the Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study.
UCLA Selected to Conduct Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study
COC’s Sharlene Coleal Receives 2022 ACBO Achievement of Excellence Award
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.
COC’s Sharlene Coleal Receives 2022 ACBO Achievement of Excellence Award
L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
L.A. County Supervisors Take Action to Curb Rising RSV Rates
NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
NewHydrogen Works with UCLA to Expand Research
Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?
Laurene Weste | Honoring our Veterans
Six Flags Magic Mountain Reduces Operating Days
Six Flags Magic Mountain is no longer a 365-day park. Beginning Nov. 1, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, will be closed on select weekdays in November and December, a change to the park’s 365-day operating schedule.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Reduces Operating Days
CSUN Prof Creates App for Nonprofits and Activists
Hoping to create a platform where activists and nonprofits can gather, connect and share information and a place where individuals can find volunteer opportunities and nonprofits can tap into the potential of volunteers and donors, California State University at Northridge political science professor Nicholas Dungey has created Reluvotion (pronounced Ree-Luv-oo-Shun.)
CSUN Prof Creates App for Nonprofits and Activists
Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop
A "Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop," hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays."
Nov. 19: Free Zonta ‘Holiday Stress’ LifeForward Workshop
Lady Mustangs Soccer Team Qualifies for Post Season
The Master's University continued its hot play on the pitch as the Lady Mustangs Soccer Team defeated the William Jessup Warriors 2-1 on Senior Day Saturday to secure a spot in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.
Lady Mustangs Soccer Team Qualifies for Post Season
Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Water Agency invites the community to a ribbon cutting for its Valley Center Well Groundwater Treatment Facility on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility
CalArts Alum Henry Selick’s Film ‘Wendell & Wild’ Makes Debut
California Institute of the Arts alum Henry Selick (Film/Video MFA 1977) stages a triumphant return to stop-motion animation with "Wendell & Wild," a horror-comedy premiering on streaming service Netflix this past Halloween weekend.
CalArts Alum Henry Selick’s Film ‘Wendell & Wild’ Makes Debut
No. 15 Canyons Wins 10th Straight, Clinches Share of WSC, South Title
No. 15 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball team continued its run through the Western State Conference, South Division with a 10th straight victory, a 3-1 road affair over No. 25 Santa Monica College on Oct. 28, that ensures the Cougars at least a share of the program's seventh conference title.
No. 15 Canyons Wins 10th Straight, Clinches Share of WSC, South Title
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: