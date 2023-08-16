header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 16
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum
| Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023
Water drop


State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar featuring a variety of inspirational speakers who discussed the importance and journey of ethnic studies in California.

The webinar provided an opportunity for local educational agencies to become acquainted with the benefits of ethnic studies and to be reacquainted with the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum guide that was approved by the State Board of Education to inform LEAs in establishing their own ethnic studies curriculum.

“We know that inclusive education works, and ethnic studies is one of the best examples that we can offer for our students,” said Thurmond. “Simply put, inclusive education means students of color get to learn about the contributions of their ancestors and to see representations of themselves in our schools. Ethnic studies is a program that means students from all backgrounds do well and do better academically.”

Special guests who joined Thurmond for Wednesday’s event to discuss their personal stories and the importance of ethnic studies included Dr. Shirley Weber, California Secretary of State; labor icon and California Education Ambassador Dolores Huerta, Founder and President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation; Assemblymember Jose Medina, who authored Assembly Bill 101, which Thurmond sponsored, to create the ethnic studies graduation requirement; Dr. Karen Korematsu, Executive Director of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute; and Manufou Liaiga-Anoa’i, Board Trustee for Jefferson Elementary School District and Executive Director of the Pacific Islander Community Partnership.

“Ethnic studies is truly a transformational experience where people get balanced truth, and it gives students a sense of who they are and who their peers are,” said Dr. Weber, who also founded the Africana Studies Department at San Diego State University. “I am a strong advocate for ethnic studies curriculum—and there’s a reason people don’t want to discuss it—but we must insist that we not only discuss it, but that they teach it to our children, and they teach the correct information.”

The webinar also featured experts who discussed how to use the ESMC guide to create an ethnic studies curriculum and professional development opportunities to inform the creation of courses. Learn more about today’s event in this Aug. 15 letter from the California Department of Education.

The webinar is archived on the CDE’s Facebook page and is an excellent opportunity for students and educators to learn together from leaders and experts in the field about the opportunities and benefits that ethnic studies can bring to a school community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum

State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum
Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar featuring a variety of inspirational speakers who discussed the importance and journey of ethnic studies in California.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band

Sept. 16: Jeep Night 2023 Benefiting GVHS Band
Monday, Aug 14, 2023
The much anticipated “Jeep Night 2023” fundraising event benefiting the Golden Valley High School Band programs is just around the corner!
FULL STORY...

Aug. 16: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

Aug. 16: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Aug 14, 2023
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 13: Sulphur Springs to Honor Everyday Heroes

Oct. 13: Sulphur Springs to Honor Everyday Heroes
Monday, Aug 14, 2023
All community members are invited to a fundraiser recognizing Everyday Heroes from Sulphur Springs Union School District Friday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 15: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

Aug. 15: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Friday, Aug 11, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
The Covid pandemic rewrote the social contract between employer and employee, creating new opportunities for work scheduling and locations.
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
California State University, Northridge Cinema and Television Arts student, Sara Sims, is a Student Academy Award semifinalist for her thesis documentary “#2276”, an idea developed from the discovery that she had 10 half-siblings.
CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar featuring a variety of inspirational speakers who discussed the importance and journey of ethnic studies in California.
State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum
CSUN Professor Co-Principal Investigator on Cannabis Research Grant
The history of cannabis cultivation is an extensive one, often untold, unexplored, and unheard. California State University, Northridge anthropology professor, Rachel Giraudo, is on a multidisciplinary team trying to rectify that. 
CSUN Professor Co-Principal Investigator on Cannabis Research Grant
Van Hook Appointed to College Promise National Advisory Board
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook was unanimously appointed to serve on the College Promise National Advisory Board.
Van Hook Appointed to College Promise National Advisory Board
Oct. 7: 11th Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff
The 11th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 12 p.m. at the SCV Senior center. Registration is now open for chili chefs.
Oct. 7: 11th Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff
CSUN Forward Named 2023 Player to Watch
The United Soccer Coaches have selected CSUN’s Jamar Ricketts as 1-of-32 forwards on its NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Players to Watch for the 2023 season.
CSUN Forward Named 2023 Player to Watch
Valley Industry Association Announces 2023 VIA Award Nominees
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2023 VIA Awards.
Valley Industry Association Announces 2023 VIA Award Nominees
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center is seeking business partners to help support "Paint the Town Pink" this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope
Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center
Have you ever wondered what types of programs and services we offer at Child & Family Center? A tour of the Child & Family Center will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center
Santa Clarita Fall Sports Registration is Now Open
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that registration for fall and winter programs such as hockey, basketball, pickleball and more is now open.
Santa Clarita Fall Sports Registration is Now Open
Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to warranty repairs, there will be patchwork road construction on three intersections on Golden Valley Road now through Monday, Aug. 28.
Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Makes MLB debut with Tampa Bay
Former College of the Canyons standout pitcher Jacob Lopez made his Major League Baseball debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 14, pitching the final three innings of his new club's 10-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Makes MLB debut with Tampa Bay
Aug. 29: BOE Annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing
The California State Board of Equalization will hold its annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing on Tuesday, Aug, 29, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the board’s August 2023 Meeting.
Aug. 29: BOE Annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing
Oct. 9: Fourth Annual Family Promise Tourney, Sand Canyon Golf Club
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley will host the Fourth Annual Family Promise Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Sand Canyon Golf Club in Canyon Country.
Oct. 9: Fourth Annual Family Promise Tourney, Sand Canyon Golf Club
City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, is excited to announce "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a brand-new Shop Local video series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the City.
City, SCVTV Launch ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Elks Car, Bike Show Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elks are inviting the community to join the event for a judged car show with trophies and door prizes.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Elks Car, Bike Show Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Tickets Still Available for Cocktails on the Roof
It’s BAAAACK! The original returns Friday, Sept. 8 at Hello Subaru of Valencia from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. / 7 p.m. early entry for VIP.
Tickets Still Available for Cocktails on the Roof
CSUN Athletics Fall Ticket Sales Now Open
California State University, Northridge Athletics has announced that fall 2023 ticket sales are now open. 
CSUN Athletics Fall Ticket Sales Now Open
Matadors Close Out Exhibition Play with Win Against Hope International
California State University, Northridge Women's Soccer wrapped up exhibition play with a 3-1 victory over Hope International on Saturday evening at Matador Soccer Field.
Matadors Close Out Exhibition Play with Win Against Hope International
TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available
The Master's University's 2023-2024 Family Pass, which provides entry to any athletic contest for the buyer and each member of their household for the entire school year, is now available for purchase.
TMU Athletics Family Pass Now Available
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: