2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
State Superintendent to Highlight Best Practices to Support Literacy
| Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021

As part of an ongoing effort to help students recover from learning loss, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a town hall to spotlight best practices and secure new ideas to support literacy and biliteracy goals.

On Monday, Dec. 6, at 3:30 p.m., Superintendent Thurmond will moderate a panel discussion with education leaders who have led or are leading programs that have been proven to improve literacy and biliteracy for Black students, English learners, and other students in need of support of making literacy gains.

Panel participants include:

-Martha Hernandez, Californians Together
-Greg Lucas, California State Librarian
-Dr. Barbara Nemko, Napa County Office of Education Superintendent
-Brooklyn Williams, Freedom School Coordinator (Freedom School is an evidence-based Afrocentric literacy program of the Children’s Defense Fund)

The town hall is open to the public, and anyone with an idea to improve literacy and biliteracy may send an email to statewideliteracycampaign@cde.ca.gov. Dr. Nemko and Martha Hernandez will speak about best practices for serving English learners in literacy and biliteracy. Watch the town hall live on the California Department of Education Facebook page, and stay tuned for a Zoom link and details on how to register.

Superintendent Thurmond is doubling down on his plan to ensure that all students can read by third grade by 2026 and to provide one million books to students and families in need. As part of this effort, Superintendent Thurmond is working to expand the use of California libraries by pledging to help 100,000 students get their first library cards by 2026.

Superintendent Thurmond will embark on a library tour, host events, and organize to help California students, especially students in low-income communities, gain access to libraries.
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Make it to the SCSBOA Championships

Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Make it to the SCSBOA Championships
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard competed in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Field Show Championships on Saturday, Nov. 20.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Works to Expand Gender Neutral Bathrooms in California Schools

State Superintendent Works to Expand Gender Neutral Bathrooms in California Schools
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Friday announced the formation of an ad hoc committee that will be charged with making recommendations to expand the availability of gender neutral bathrooms on California school campuses.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Goes On Statewide Listening Tour

State Superintendent Goes On Statewide Listening Tour
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a virtual press conference  Nov. 17,  to announce the integration of a host of programs and strategies to help transform education in California schools as well as student and family supports.
FULL STORY...

NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships

NAACP Santa Clarita Announces $13,000 in Scholarships
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
The Santa Clarita branch of the NAACP is proud to announce and present seven scholarships for Black/African American students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year
It’s time to clean our closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, 2021.
Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year
Princess Cruises Announces New Oceanic Cruises and Beyond
Princess Cruises, the Santa Clarita based cruise line, is announcing new Oceanic destinations, including their longest ever World Cruise.
Princess Cruises Announces New Oceanic Cruises and Beyond
State Superintendent to Highlight Best Practices to Support Literacy
As part of an ongoing effort to help students recover from learning loss, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a town hall to spotlight best practices and secure new ideas to support literacy and biliteracy goals.
State Superintendent to Highlight Best Practices to Support Literacy
Social Services Urges Others to ‘Adopt-A-Family’
The season of giving is here, and the Department of Public Social Services  is encouraging the public to consider sponsoring a family as part of its annual holiday Adopt-A-Family Program benefiting low-income families throughout the County of Los Angeles.
Social Services Urges Others to ‘Adopt-A-Family’
COC Music Presents Fall Electronica Concert
The College of the Canyons music department will present its fall “Electronica Musique” show on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theater.
COC Music Presents Fall Electronica Concert
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Danielle Salcedo First CCCAA Individual State Champ in COC Women’s XC History
College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo ran down history on Saturday, clocking a program-record time of 17.54.9 on the 5K course at Woodward Park to become the first California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women’s Cross Country Individual State Champion in school history.
Danielle Salcedo First CCCAA Individual State Champ in COC Women’s XC History
County Extends Application Deadline for Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project
Los Angeles County, in partnership with the National Development Council, announced that it has extended the application deadline for its small business rent relief grant project to Sunday, Nov. 28.
County Extends Application Deadline for Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes Vaccination Disparities Among Children 5 to 11
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 29 new deaths and 725 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,802 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes Vaccination Disparities Among Children 5 to 11
Nov. 24: Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV, AV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures with wind chill temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Nov. 24: Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV, AV
CHP to Kick off Maximum Enforcement Period During Thanksgiving Weekend
The California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving as it kicks off its annual Maximum Enforcement Period beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28.
CHP to Kick off Maximum Enforcement Period During Thanksgiving Weekend
CHP Working to Combat Organized Retail Crime with Task Force
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol announced it will be collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state.
CHP Working to Combat Organized Retail Crime with Task Force
CDPH Concludes Valencia Branch COVID Lab Inspection, Investigation
The California Department of Public Health released the results of a routine inspection and a complaint investigation of the Valencia Branch Laboratory on Monday, Nov. 22.
CDPH Concludes Valencia Branch COVID Lab Inspection, Investigation
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Make it to the SCSBOA Championships
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard competed in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Field Show Championships on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Make it to the SCSBOA Championships
‘Theatre in a Week’ Holiday Edition Returns to The MAIN
Comedy is coming to town! The MAIN in Old Town Newhall announced the return of Barry Agin’s production “Theatre in a Week” from Dec. 10 - 12.
‘Theatre in a Week’ Holiday Edition Returns to The MAIN
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Hoot Gibson's 1931 Saugus Rodeo
Twelve Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 22 - Sunday, Nov. 28:
Twelve Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Mayeda Named President of L.A. County’s Management Council
Los Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been named president of the Los Angeles County Management Council.
Mayeda Named President of L.A. County’s Management Council
Family Literacy Festival Coming to Old Town Newhall Library
Bon, voyage! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the Santa Clarita community to join them for the 14th annual Family Literacy Festival at the Old Town Newhall Library branch on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Family Literacy Festival Coming to Old Town Newhall Library
Residents Encouraged to Take Community Needs, Housing Survey
What are the most pressing issues affecting housing, infrastructure and services offered in Santa Clarita?
Residents Encouraged to Take Community Needs, Housing Survey
Tejon Outlets Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Starting Nov. 29
The Outlets at Tejon is hosting a nearly two-week gifting event to celebrate the upcoming holiday season.
Tejon Outlets Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Starting Nov. 29
SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule
Special Needs Athletes and Peers (SNAP) Sports skate has announced its Thanksgiving week ice schedule.
SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule
Dec. 18: Barnyard Lights Tour at Hart Park
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and William S. Hart Regional Park invite the community to enjoy its Barnyard Lights Tour, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 18: Barnyard Lights Tour at Hart Park
