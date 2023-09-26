Stay Green Earns Recognition, Prestigious Industry Awards

It has been a busy and triumphant spring and summer for landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. A number of awards have been captured by CEO Chris Angelo and his $36 million company, which has corporate offices in Santa Clarita.

Stay Green boasts a total of 12 locations serving all 10 counties that comprise Southern California, from Kern County to the north, to Orange County in the south and across the water west to Santa Catalina Island. One of the lauded Stay Green projects receiving a Gold Award is in Catalina.

A brief chronology of awards received this year include:

In May of this year, Stay Green Inc. was recognized by Lawn & Landscape Magazine, which ranked it No. 85 among the Top 100 landscaping industry firms in the United States and Canada. This was not the first time Stay Green has received such a recognition from Lawn & Landscape.

In July, The Los Angeles Times’ third annual issue of its C-Suite Magazine included Chris Angelo, CEO of Stay Green, in its list of Southern California Visionaries, stating, “The role of the CEO is ever-shifting and ever-evolving, but one thing is constant: The role is demanding, encompassing and takes a kind of moxie only a few have.” Specifically, about Angelo the publication wrote: “Chris Angelo became CEO of Stay Green in 2009, driving the company’s expansion into new regional markets. Stay Green strives to be a leading landscape industry player prioritizing quality, service, and sustainability.”

The Time article continued, “Stay Green leads in adopting California’s emission laws, utilizing propane lawnmowers as a cleaner alternative, and integrating innovative technologies to remain at the forefront of industry advancements. The company also places a strong emphasis on employee well-being. They believe in engaging and listening to their workforce, enabling them to provide top-notch client services. With daily application of health, wellness practices, and safety protocols, Stay Green demonstrates their caring culture and unwavering dedication to excellence.”

Angelo is quick to direct praise to his employees.

“Despite the adverse conditions Stay Green has had to face over the first few turbulent years of the current decade, our employees’ commitment and superior service to our clients have kept us ‘staying green.’ It is our dedicated and talented workforce that continues to deliver superior-quality landscaping projects that earn us much praise,” said Angelo.

Also in July, and closer to home, Stay Green was voted Best Landscape Maintenance Company in the Santa Clarita Valley, thus earning it the “Best of 2023” Blue Ribbon Award from The Signal.

Most recently, Stay Green received word earlier this month that it won three 2023 Awards of Excellence for Commercial Landscape Management from the National Association of Landscape Professionals for the superior quality of its work at the following major properties:

— Pavilion Hotel, Avalon, Santa Catalina Island – Gold Award

— Fair Oaks Ranch Neighborhood HOA, Santa Clarita – Silver Award

— Six Flags Magic Mountain & Hurricane Harbor, Valencia – Silver Award

And these are just some of the many awards Stay Green and Angelo have received over the years, including from the California Landscape Contractors Association.

Through all these accolades, his many responsibilities, as well as his commitment to Stay Green’s more than 400 employees and extensive customer base, Angelo still finds time to give back to the community, serving on the board of directors for homeless service provider Bridge to Home, which helps individuals and families in the Santa Clarita Valley move from homelessness to housing.

“People are important to me,” Angelo said. “They are society’s most important asset.”

Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc. provides award-winning professional landscape design and maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services throughout Southern California, in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego and Imperial counties. Stay Green has achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate and earned the industry’s most prestigious awards.

Stay Green’s clients include homeowner associations, municipalities, retail centers, amusement parks, resorts, cemeteries, sports complexes, schools and hospitals.

To help the planet, Stay Green exercises environmental stewardship through its Sustainability Practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect both the environment and their bottom line.

The public can learn more about Stay Green by visiting StayGreen.com or by calling (800) 741-9150.

