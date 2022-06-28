Stephanie Sosa Named Castaic Middle School New Assistant Principal

Stephanie SosaCastaic Union School District is pleased to announce that effective July 1, 2022, Stephanie Sosa will join Castaic Middle School as the new Assistant Principal. Former Assistant Principal, Nicole Price, joined her new husband in North Dakota, where she will be the Principal of a K-12 public school.

Sosa comes to us from William S. Hart Union High School District where she spent thirteen years as an eighth-grade English Teacher. She had many leadership experiences as an Instructional Coach, English Department Chair, and Administrative Intern for Castaic High School this past spring.

She was an Administrative Intern overseeing three recent summer school sessions, as well as being an Administrative Intern for the Career Pathways & Career and College Readiness (CCR) program.

Sosa began her educational experience working for Saugus Union School District as a teacher for the fifth, sixth, and first grades. Stephanie bridged the gap from elementary school to secondary teaching working for and experiencing instructional leadership positions for virtual K-12 programs.

About Castaic Union School District

Castaic Union School District advances the hearts and minds of students through innovative learning and differentiated teaching to challenge all learners and provide a holistic approach to wellness in a secure, safe environment. Our award-winning schools will develop independent, high achieving and socially responsible students.

