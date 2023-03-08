Princess Cruises Float Out Ceremony Celebration for Next-Generation Ship

Valencia based Princess Cruises celebrated a momentous construction milestone with the float out of the cruise line’s bespoke, next-generation ship, Sun Princess, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Following the Italian shipyard’s tradition, the float out is marked by a special ceremony where a “Madrina” is named to offer blessings and best wishes for the vessel, celebrating the flow of water into the ship’s building dock. Princess Cruises Hotel General Manager Simona Stumberger was selected to serve in this special role as an ambassador for Princess, because she epitomizes professionalism and always delivers service with a smile.
A native of Slovenia where Stumberger studied hospitality management, she began her career at sea in the bar department and further diversified her hotel experience by working in guest services, and hand in hand with the hotel and food and beverage divisions. Stumberger has been with Princess Cruises for nearly five years.
“Simona is the ideal candidate to serve as Madrina of our newest ship, Sun Princess, because she embodies all the best qualities that our company has to offer – an unwavering commitment to service, hospitality and friendliness,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Sun Princess will usher in an exciting new era for our company and the industry, and we can’t think of a better person to serve in this important role.”
The float out completes the first comprehensive phase of construction for Sun Princess which now transitions to focus on building the ship’s interiors.
Princess also announced that it has appointed Gennaro Arma as captain, leading Sun Princess shipbuilding operations, readiness and delivery, and overseeing the ship’s final stages of construction, working closely with brand’s naval architects, engineers and shipbuilding experts, as well as the shipyard management team.
The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer an array of exciting new dining, entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. The ship will be highlighted by amazing, never-before-seen spaces such as The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, the next-level, brand-iconic Piazza, and three-story Horizons Dining Room that are sure to have everyone talking.
In addition, Sun Princess has been designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Sun Princess sustainability features include:
Fuel and Energy Management
-Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) as the primary fuel and the first ship in the Princess fleet to be powered by LNG. This cleaner burning fuel will significantly reduce air emissions and marine gas-oil to minimize the cruise line’s environmental footprint. With a capacity of 4,000m3 sufficient for almost 9 days sailing at service speed. The secondary fuel is marine gas-oil so no heavy or intermediate fuel oil will be carried on board.
-Two shore power connections, also known as “cold ironing,” on both the port and starboard side of the vessel to enable the ship to turn off the engines and connect to local electric power to run all onboard services during day-long calls in various ports. Sun Princess is outfitted with custom-built electrical connection cabinets that automatically connect the ship’s electrical network to the local electrical network ashore, reducing air emissions in the ports that support shore power.
-Another first for Princess to supply sustainable power and better maneuverability to save fuel, Sun Princess will be outfitted with two Azipod propulsions for forward and backward movements and the four largest Controllable Pitch Propellers, known as bow thrusters, on the market for sideways navigation.
Waste Management
-All Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGS) installed for waste. MAGS is the world’s most compact, efficient and environmentally safe technology to convert a variety of combustible materials into thermal energy – energy that can be used in other systems onboard.
-Food waste management designed with distributed and centralized bio-digesters and dehydrators as a clean alternative to recycle food waste and reduce use of landfills.
Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean and Europe are currently on sale. More ship information and images can be found on the website.
Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website.
The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark your calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help you stay green during your spring clean.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School is looking for business leaders and community members to apply for available seats on its board of directors.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents of the increased risk of overdose and death associated with xylazine, which is increasingly present within illicit drugs in California.
In anticipation of the March 31, 2023, end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active.
The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $60,000 in 2022, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.
Residents are invited to pre-register to volunteer for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup on April 29, 2023, where participants can pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves, from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.
A Hearing of Protest for the proposed 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is hosting a screening of the 2021 virtual presentation commemorating the March 12, 1928, St. Francis Dam Disaster with special guest panelists the late Jon Wilkman, author of "Floodpath" (Amazon 2016 Book of the Year) and Ann Stansell, historical researcher and archeologist.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Allan Robert Petker, Artistic Director and joined by the Valencia High School Concert Choir, will hold its March classical concert on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn to implement illegal dumping of construction waste safeguards.
As a teenager and throughout my adult life, I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t working. Whether it was working as a youth sports official in high school or being in the State Assembly, I have always loved and enjoyed the jobs that gave back to the community and worked directly with residents on a myriad of issues or projects.
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus reports that "thanks to many generous donors" the gibbons have made good use of the additional heaters, tarps and insulated shelters during this winter's spate of cold weather.
