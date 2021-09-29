Supes Unanimously Approve Sloan Canyon Road Traffic Study

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion aimed at addressing traffic safety issues on Sloan Canyon Road following two recent traffic collisions, one of which killed a 17-year-old girl.

“The Castaic community was shaken by the tragic traffic accidents on Sloan Canyon Road and residents have been rightfully concerned for their safety,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said of the motion she authored. “I am committed to working with the community, law enforcement partners, town council leaders and the Hart School District to push past bureaucratic barriers. The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed my motion today, marking an important step to remedy those concerns and prioritize safety on our streets.”

The motion asks that the road be accepted into the county road system, as it had previously remained under private control since it was built by Romero Canyon LCC as part of the Castaic High School project and went into public use in August 2019.

Sloan Canyon Road, between Valley Creek and Quail Valley roads, had not yet been accepted by the county Department of Public Works due to the need for the developer to complete the remaining non-safety items, including the installation of new trees and correcting several of the newly installed street lights that are too close to the overhead transmission lines, Barger’s office has said.

Traffic condition assessments, including recent collisions, and recommendations for any needed safety enhancements are also set to be completed as part of the approved motion.

The first crash was reported on Aug. 8 after a vehicle lost control, flew off the road and landed on an adjacent private property on the 28400 block of Sloan Canyon Road, killing a 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle while the other two teenage girls occupying the vehicle were injured. The investigation into the cause of the incident remains ongoing, according to sheriff’s officials.

Then, a second crash was reported on Sept. 11 when firefighters found an abandoned vehicle ablaze and leaning on its side against a home on the same 28400 block of Sloan Canyon Road.

The letter officially calling for the road to be transferred is set to be issued by the Board of Supervisors Wednesday.

